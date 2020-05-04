Bergen New Bridge Medical Center Offers COVID-19 Saliva Testing by

Friday, May 01 2020 @ 02:01 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Tests ordered exclusively through the Medical Center’s telehealth network via newbridgehealth.org

(Paramus, N.J.) Bergen New Bridge Medical Center has added COVID-19 saliva testing to its robust testing arsenal which includes the traditional nasal swab and the newly added in-house serology IgG antibody testing.

The Medical Center is working with Accurate Diagnostic Labs and RUCDR Infinite Biologics at Rutgers University, utilizing the Spectrum Solutions’ DNA 1000 Saliva Collection Kit, the first to receive Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) clearance from the FDA to allow for saliva testing.

“The saliva test is a game-changer,” said Bergen New Bridge President and CEO Deborah Visconi. “The test is easier on the patient as it no longer requires an uncomfortable nasal or throat swab and it eliminates the need for a healthcare professional in full PPE to have to administer the test, be in close proximity and exposed to respiratory droplets of the patient.” She added, “It also eliminates risk to our front line lab personnel handling the traditional swab testing samples.”

Saliva testing, which has shown to be as accurate as the nasal and/or throat swab method, uses a collection device for the patient to quickly spit into. The cap is then placed on by the person providing the sample, which releases the preservation solution into the vial. That person wipes it with a disposable alcohol pad and hands it back to healthcare professional. Results are available within twenty-four to forty-eight hours. All this occurs while mitigating exposure and reducing the use of valuable PPE (Personal Protective Equipment).

“I am pleased that Bergen New Bridge’s clinical affiliation with Rutgers helped the Medical Center to adopt this innovative test in the war against COVID-19,” said Bergen County Executive James J. Tedesco, III. “Bergen County and the Medical Center are lockstep with Governor Murphy regarding the need for increased testing in order to responsibly and logically begin to open New Jersey.”

“We are so grateful to all the frontline healthcare workers who are out there every day working hard to treat and protect everyone in Bergen County and the entire region,” said Bergen County Freeholder Chairwoman Mary J. Amoroso.

Tests are ordered exclusively through Bergen New Bridge Medical Center’s telehealth network, Bergen New Bridge Cares, with over 35 physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants who have been working at the center of the COVID-19 pandemic in Bergen County.

Physician telehealth evaluations and testing are by appointment only Monday – Friday via www.newbridgehealth.org.

ABOUT BERGEN NEW BRIDGE MEDICAL CENTER

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center (BNBMC), a clinical affiliate of Rutgers, is a 1,070-bed hospital located at 230 East Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus, NJ. The Medical Center is both the largest hospital and licensed nursing home in NJ and the fourth-largest publicly-owned hospital in the nation.

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, a not-for-profit safety net facility, provides high-quality comprehensive services, including acute and ambulatory care from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and community physicians, mental health and substance use disorder treatment, and long-term care to the greater Bergen County community. The Medical Center, including its Long-Term Care Division, is fully accredited by The Joint Commission and is in-network with all major New Jersey commercial insurance plans covering 99.89% of NJ residents.

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center is a full-service hospital with a 24/7 emergency department, surgical suites, physical rehabilitation, pharmacy, laboratory, radiologic services (including digital mammography), and more than 26 medical specialties available through its Ambulatory Care Center. The Medical Center is a Veterans Community Care Provider proudly serving the healthcare needs of veterans and is a Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality in the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Healthcare Equality Index (HEI) for 2019. Learn more at www.newbridgehealth.org.

Advertisement