The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Monday, May 04 2020 @ 03:37 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

New Free Virtual Dementia Caregiver Education Series

This four-part series has been designed specifically for family members caring for someone living with any form of dementia. From your computer or iPad, you and a community of others facing similar challenges will learn essential information and acquire day to day strategies and skills from professionals.

Tuesdays 12pm

May 12th - A deep look at the various stages of dementia; the behaviors to expect and how to address them.

May 19th - Navigating my “new” normal – Exploring life outside of caregiving and how to continue leading a healthy active lifestyle

May 26th - How technology can make caregiving more manageable for both the caregiver and their loved one.

June 2nd - The genetics of Dementia; Understanding genetic factors, risk and best ways to delay possible onset.   

To register contact:

Marlene S Ceragno 

Kaplen JCC on the Palisades

[email protected] 

Once you register, simple instructions will be provided to help you sign onto the conference session.

Sponsored by The Bristal Assisted Living

