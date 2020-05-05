League of Women Voters Urges Voters to Plan Ahead to Participate in the Primary Election
“Your voice is more important than ever before,” said Nike Prieston Bach, Co-President of the League of Women Voters of Northern Valley. “Do not wait to apply for your Vote by Mail ballot. We urge voters to act now to ensure they have adequate time to cast their ballots from the safety of home."
New Voter Registration and Party Affiliation Deadlines
The new voter registration deadline for the July primary is June 16, 2020. Registered voters, who are currently affiliated with a political party and want to change their party affiliation, now have until May 13 to file a political party affiliation declaration form. Registered unaffiliated voters may declare at any time up to and including primary election day, and vote in that party’s primary. Voter registration forms and party affiliation declaration forms are available at www.lwvnj.org.
Party affiliation declaration forms, voter registration forms, and vote-by-mail applications must be printed, signed, and mailed. Voters, who do not have access to a printer, may contact the League of Women Voters of New Jersey at [email protected] for assistance.
To obtain additional information about the July 7 primary, visit the League of Women Voters of New Jersey at www.lwvnj.org and www.VOTE411.org. VOTE411.org, a "one-stop-shop" for election related information, provides nonpartisan information to the public with both general and state-specific information on the election process. VOTE411.org will publish voters guides electronically by the beginning of June.
For more information about the League of Women Voters of Northern Valley, contact [email protected]
About League of Women Voters of Northern Valley
The League of Women Voters (LWV), a non-partisan political organization, encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of public policy issues and influences public policy through education and advocacy. The nonprofit organization was an outgrowth of the 19th Amendment passed in 1920 giving women the right to vote. Today, the LWV operates at the state and local levels through more than 700 state and local Leagues in all 50 states and in Washington D.C., the Virgin Islands and Hong Kong.
The League of Women Voters of Northern Valley was founded in 1946 as the League of Women Voters of Closter. By 1964, the chapter expanded to include 11 municipalities in the Northern Valley and was renamed the League of Women Voters of Northern Valley. The organization develops grassroots leadership and achieves widespread credibility because it is strictly nonpartisan. Throughout the year, a range of voters services and programs are provided, including candidates’ forums, registration drives, dissemination of nonpartisan information about candidates and issues, and public meetings to discuss current issues.
The LWVNV draws members from 29 municipalities in Bergen County, New Jersey. These municipalities include: Alpine, Bergenfield, Cliffside Park, Closter, Cresskill, Demarest, Dumont, Edgewater, Emerson, Englewood, Englewood Cliffs, Fort Lee, Hackensack, Harrington Park, Haworth, Hillsdale, Leonia, Montvale, New Milford, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan, Park Ridge, River Vale, Rockleigh, Tenafly, Washington Township, Westwood and Woodcliff Lake.
For more information about the League of Women Voters of Northern Valley, contact [email protected] Learn more about the chapter on its webpage, lwvbergen.org/about-us-more/northern-valley-information/. Updates are posted on Facebook, www.facebook.com/LeagueofWomenVotersNorthernValley/, and Twitter at twitter.com/LeagueNValley.
