Bergen New Bridge Medical Announces Convalescent Plasma Donation Program

Friday, May 08 2020 @ 10:07 AM EDT

The Medical Center is working collaboratively with the Mayo Clinic and Vitalant

(Paramus, N.J.) Bergen New Bridge Medical Center recently announced its convalescent plasma donation program through the Mayo Clinic. This is a significant clinical contribution to battling the virus and a notable milestone for the Medical Center. Convalescent plasma is collected from those patients who have recovered from COVID-19 have produced antibodies to the disease in their blood. This convalescent plasma can be given to people with severe COVID-19 to bolster their ability to fight the virus.

Working collaboratively with its blood bank partner Vitalant, recovered COVID-19 patients can donate plasma to help in the treatment of other hospitalized patients or to the national blood bank stockpile. “This pandemic has shown us the compassion of our community and their willingness to support our Medical Center and each other,” said Deborah Visconi, President and CEO of Bergen New Bridge. “I can’t think of a better way for people to help us battle COVID-19 than by donating convalescent plasma”.

Those who have tested positive for COVID-19 can be enrolled in the donation program after a follow up antibody test at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center. The donation process takes approximately two hours and a single person can donate enough convalescent plasma for between two and six patients. Those interested in donating should email [email protected] for further enrollment details.

ABOUT BERGEN NEW BRIDGE MEDICAL CENTER

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center (BNBMC), a clinical affiliate of Rutgers, is a 1,070-bed hospital located at 230 East Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus, NJ. The Medical Center is both the largest hospital and licensed nursing home in NJ and the fourth-largest publicly-owned hospital in the nation.

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, a not-for-profit safety net facility, provides high-quality comprehensive services, including acute and ambulatory care from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and community physicians, mental health and substance use disorder treatment, and long-term care to the greater Bergen County community. The Medical Center, including its Long-Term Care Division, is fully accredited by The Joint Commission and is in network with all major New Jersey commercial insurance plans covering 99.89% of NJ residents.

