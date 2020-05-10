Bergen Students Buy Burritos for Healthcare Workers by

Friday, May 08 2020 @ 10:19 AM EDT

Courtesy of the Bergen SGA, healthcare workers at The Valley Hospital enjoyed burritos and wings.

PARAMUS, N.J. – The Bergen Community College Student Government Association (SGA) voted last month to pledge $3,200 in funds accumulated for philanthropic efforts toward purchasing meals for front-line healthcare workers at The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

The students authorized using the funds as their annual “Bergen Gift,” a philanthropic initiative the SGA completes to leave a lasting impression at the institution. SGA members selected Tito’s Burritos & Wings, also in Ridgewood, to provide 200 dinners for physicians, nurses and other healthcare professionals at the hospital April 30.

“Our hearts go out to those dealing with the virus directly, and it only made sense that we focused using our annual ‘Bergen gift’ toward helping those who are combatting COVID-19,” SGA President Bernadette Duran said. “I am proud of the SGA and the advisers for coming together to make this happen.”

“In the midst of the pandemic, I am glad that the SGA can express its appreciation for the healthcare workers and local businesses by providing 200 dinners to Valley Hospital from Tito’s Burritos,” SGA Vice President Helen Witte said. “This shows that even though members of the student body are apart, we are still continuing to have a large impact on our local community.”

The SGA maintains an active role in the shared governance of the College, serving as a link between the student body and College leaders and overseeing the administration of student clubs and organizations.

