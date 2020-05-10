Arrest of Liquor Thieves by

Between April 9, 2020 and April 20, 2020 the Stew Leonard’s store located in Paramus suffered a rash of brazen daytime thefts from their liquor department. In total, over 136 bottles valued at over $10,000.00 was stolen by the same set of individuals. Paramus Police Detective Lieutenant John Devine worked diligently with Stew Leonard’s security to identify the suspects. Lt. Devine was able to identify a getaway vehicle which led to the identity of the suspects. On Monday, April 20th, Devine and Stew Leonard’s security notified Paramus Officers Dean Avagnano, Diego Cruz and Robert Sobocinski that the suspects had returned to the Paramus store. As the suspects fled Stew Leonard’s the officers stopped their vehicle and placed them under arrest for the thefts. The suspects have also been linked to numerous other liquor thefts in the tri-state area.

The three suspects were placed under arrest for theft and transported to Paramus Police Headquarters where they were booked, and processed. All three were released on their own recognizance. The defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

All three suspects were arrested and charged on April 20, 2020 with:

Theft 2C: 20-7

