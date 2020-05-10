Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Sunday, May 10 2020 @ 03:39 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Sunday, May 10 2020 @ 03:39 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

AFC Urgent Care Paramus & AFC Urgent Care Hillsdale are now offering COVID-19 Antibody Testing

Patients who are interested in undergoing Antibody Testing will need to undergo a Telemedicine visit first.

AFC Urgent Care Hillsdale & AFC Urgent Care Paramus are now offering COVID-19 Antibody Testing. Antibody testing can detect past infection with a coronavirus two weeks after symptoms have subsided. Patients interested in antibody testing are required to undergo a telemedicine visit so a provider can go through your symptoms and make sure they are gone. Telemedicine appointments and antibody testing are performed seven days a week at both of our locations.

Register for Telemedicine at Hillsdale https://www.solvhealth.com/book-online/pD3YKA

Register for Telemedicine at Paramus https://mail.google.com/mail/u/2/

COVID-19 Testing at AFC Urgent Care Paramus

AFC Urgent Care Paramus is now offering COVID-19 testing by appointment only and for patients who meet strict criteria. If you suspect you may have contracted COVID-19, you must undergo a consultation over telemedicine for our physicians to determine if you meet our criteria so we can schedule an appointment.

AFC Urgent Care Paramus | 67 East Ridgewood Ave, Paramus NJ | 201-262-2010 www.urgentcareparamus.com   AFC Urgent Care Hillsdale | 2 Broadway, Hillsdale NJ | 201-523-9222 www.urgentcarehillsdale.com
