AFC Urgent Care Paramus & AFC Urgent Care Hillsdale are now offering COVID-19 Antibody Testing

Friday, May 08 2020 @ 05:00 PM EDT

AFC Urgent Care Hillsdale & AFC Urgent Care Paramus are now offering COVID-19 Antibody Testing. Antibody testing can detect past infection with a coronavirus two weeks after symptoms have subsided. Patients interested in antibody testing are required to undergo a telemedicine visit so a provider can go through your symptoms and make sure they are gone. Telemedicine appointments and antibody testing are performed seven days a week at both of our locations.

Register for Telemedicine at Hillsdale https://www.solvhealth.com/book-online/pD3YKA

COVID-19 Testing at AFC Urgent Care Paramus

AFC Urgent Care Paramus is now offering COVID-19 testing by appointment only and for patients who meet strict criteria. If you suspect you may have contracted COVID-19, you must undergo a consultation over telemedicine for our physicians to determine if you meet our criteria so we can schedule an appointment.

