LEADERS OF NEW JERSEY'S LARGEST HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS APPLAUD FEDERAL FUNDING FOR HOSPITALS IN COVID-19 HIGH IMPACT AREAS

Friday, May 08 2020 @ 05:03 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Hackensack Meridian Health, RWJBarnabas Health and Atlantic Health System welcome the announcement of meaningful, much needed support for patients and caregivers across New Jersey

[May 7, 2020] The Chief Executive Officers of Hackensack Meridian Health, RWJBarnabas Health and Atlantic Health System today commended President Donald J. Trump and Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex M. Azar for allocating part of the $100 billion CARES Act Provider Relief Fund directly for additional support to hospitals in COVID-19 high impact areas, including New Jersey. We further salute the efforts of Governor Murphy and all members of the New Jersey delegation who have worked tirelessly to support frontline workers battling this pandemic. The partnership between President Trump, Secretary Azar, Governor Murphy and delegation members is truly a model for our nation.

In a joint statement, Robert C. Garrett, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health, Barry H. Ostrowsky, President and CEO of RWJBarnabas Health and Brian Gragnolati, President and CEO of Atlantic Health System said:

“We applaud the leadership of President Trump and the decision-making of Secretary Azar for allocating funding from the CARES Act specifically for hospitals in COVID-19 hot spots such as New Jersey. New Jersey is at the epicenter of this pandemic. Over 40 percent of COVID-19 cases nationwide are in New Jersey and New York; in fact, New Jersey alone has more cases than all but six countries in the world. New Jersey's dedicated and talented caregivers are doing heroic work on the frontlines, treating more than 130,000 patients across the state.”

As the Department of Health and Human Services continues to allocate healthcare provider funding for COVID-19, the extraordinary burden on health systems in high impact areas needs to remain an important national priority. The unprecedented financial pressures of caring for dramatically high volumes of COVID-19 patients coupled with lost revenue from the suspension of traditional clinical activities has created a financial reality where hospitals and health systems must depend on continued federal funding. Our ability to provide the highest quality care for our communities will require additional federal support.”

The bipartisan CARES Act, signed by President Trump on March 27, 2020, provides $100 billion to support healthcare-related expenditures or lost revenue attributable to COVID-19 and to ensure that uninsured Americans can get testing and treatment for COVID-19. HHS is specifically allocating a portion of those funds to hospitals in areas that have been particularly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, including New Jersey.

In addition, the bipartisan Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, signed by President Trump on April 24, 2020 allocates an additional $75 billion for hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers for healthcare-related expenses and lost revenue attributable to COVID-19. Criteria for allocating this additional healthcare funding are being developed by HHS.

