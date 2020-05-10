Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan Update Available for Public Review and Comment by

Friday, May 08 2020 @ 05:06 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Hackensack, N.J. – The Bergen County Office of Emergency Management is updating Bergen County’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Approved Multi-Jurisdictional All Hazards Mitigation Plan (HMP).

A five-year update to the HMP is required by state and federal agencies in order for communities in Bergen County to be eligible for certain types of state and federal mitigation and disaster assistance funding.

The term “Hazard Mitigation” describes actions that can help reduce or eliminate long-term risks caused by hazards or disaster. The HMP process includes identifying local risks and vulnerabilities associated with disasters and developing long-term strategies for protecting people and property from future hazard events.

Engaging as many voices from the community as possible is important to the success of the HMP update. Therefore, we welcome public review and comment of the draft HMP which is posted on the project website www.bergenhmp.com. The tab labeled “Plans and Documents” has a link to the draft plan. In addition to the draft plan, the project website houses information and resources on hazard mitigation. The HMP will be available for review and comment until May 29, 2020.

The plan is available at www.bergenhmp.com

Advertisement