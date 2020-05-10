BERGEN COUNTY & BNBMC PARTNER TO EXPAND TESTING THROUGH COMMUNITY MOBILE SITES by

Mobile testing will be offered to county residents with or without symptoms

Paramus, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco announces that the County of Bergen and Bergen New Bridge Medical Center will partner to bring mobile testing to communities across the county starting next Tuesday, May 12.

This community mobile testing program will offer walk-up Saliva COVID-19 tests and COVID-19 Antibody tests to county and municipal residents as well as first responders, healthcare workers, and municipal or county employees who works in Bergen County with proof of employment.

“Bergen County is still unfortunately the epicenter of this ongoing health crisis with nearly 17,000 cases and over 1,300 deaths from COVID-19, the most in all of New Jersey” said Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco. “Although recent statistics demonstrate the effectiveness of social distancing with the spread of the virus slowing, we are not out of this crisis and must remain steadfast in our efforts. Bergen New Bridge has been our partner in COVID-19 testing efforts from the beginning of this crisis and we will continue our partnership to offer mobile testing to municipalities throughout the county. Increasing the expansion and overall availability of testing will bring us one step closer to where we all hope to be. I understand that this is a long and arduous process, but we are BERGEN COUNTY STRONG and we will continue to get through this crisis by working together.”

"The mobile testing is another way Bergen County is serving its residents in this storm of sickness. The mobile testing allows us to reach citizens who can't drive to a test site" said Bergen County Freeholder Chairwoman Mary Amoroso.

“We will be traveling throughout towns in Bergen County to test their residents. This is a critical component in our battle against the virus and is in lockstep with the Governor’s requirements to reopen our state,” said Bergen New Bridge President and CEO, Deborah Visconi. “I am proud to lead the way with our County as we increase accessibility to testing for the communities we serve.”

Operating hours for testing will be from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. First responders will receive priority testing for one hour from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. . For the COVID-19 saliva test, please do not eat, drink, smoke or chew gum 30 minutes prior to arrival. Identification is necessary so please bring your driver’s license/ID card, social security card, passport or birth certificate. Proof of Bergen County Residency or that you work in Bergen County is required so please bring your driver’s license or utility bill, pay stub, or work ID. If you have an insurance card, also have that with you.

Mobile Testing Site Dates and Locations:

Tuesday, May 12

Veterans Memorial Park, Englewood, NJ (Located at the intersection of W. Demarest Ave & N. Van Brunt Street)

Wednesday, May 13

M&M Building, 116 Holt Street, Hackensack, NJ (Hackensack Recreation Center Parking Lot)

Thursday, May 14

Ascension Greek Orthodox Church Parking Lot, 101 Anderson Avenue, Fairview, NJ

Friday, May 15

111 Outwater Lane, Garfield, NJ (Parking lot located behind Municipal Hall)

Monday, May 18

Lodi – Location TBD

Tuesday, May 19

540 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ

Please note that these County/BNBMC operated testing sites are separate from the FEMA site located at Bergen Community College.

