Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Partnership with the County of Bergen Announce Mobile COVID-19 Testing

(Paramus, N.J.) -- Bergen New Bridge Medical Center and the County of Bergen announced a new mobile testing program that will bring COVID-19 saliva testing directly into local communities for symptomatic and asymptomatic residents. Antibody testing is also available for Bergen County first responders and healthcare workers. Antibody testing is limited to 100 tests per day.

“We will be traveling throughout towns in Bergen County to test their residents, first responders, and healthcare workers. This is a critical component in our battle against the virus and is in lockstep with the Governor’s requirements to reopen our state,” said Bergen New Bridge President and CEO, Deborah Visconi. “I am proud to lead the way with our County as we increase accessibility to testing for the communities we serve.”

“Bergen New Bridge has been our partner in COVID-19 testing efforts from the beginning of this crisis. We established our drive-up swab testing on the Bergen New Bridge campus and now they have expanded their capabilities to include saliva testing for community members, first responders and healthcare workers and antibody testing for first responders and healthcare workers, “ said Bergen County Executive James J. Tedesco, lll. “To beat this virus we must continue to increase testing and that is exactly what our new mobile testing program will do.”

"The mobile testing is another way Bergen County is serving its residents in this storm of sickness. The mobile testing allows us to reach citizens who can't drive to a test site" said Bergen County Freeholder Chairwoman Mary Amoroso.

Those wishing to be tested should arrive between 10 am and 3:30 pm. First responders only from 9 am-10 am.

For the COVID-19 saliva test, please do not eat, drink, smoke or chew gum 30 minutes prior to arrival. Identification is necessary so please bring your driver’s license/ID card, social security card, passport or birth certificate. Proof of Bergen County Residency or that you work in Bergen County is required so please bring your driver’s license or utility bill, pay stub, or work ID. If you have an insurance card, also have that with you.

Mobile testing dates and locations scheduled thus far are as follows:

May 13 at the M&M Building (Located at the Hackensack Rec Center Parking Lot) in Hackensack, NJ

May 14 at Ascension Greek Orthodox Church Parking Lot, 101 Anderson Ave. in Fairview, NJ

May 15 at 111 Outwater Lane (Parking Lot Behind Municipal Hall) in Garfield, NJ

May 18 at a location TBD in Lodi, NJ

May 19 at 540 Main St. in Fort Lee, NJ

For more information visit www.newbridgehealth.org. In the event of inclement weather, visit www.co.bergen.nj.us for details.

ABOUT BERGEN NEW BRIDGE MEDICAL CENTER

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center (BNBMC), a clinical affiliate of Rutgers, is a 1,070-bed hospital located at 230 East Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus, NJ. The Medical Center is both the largest hospital and licensed nursing home in NJ and the fourth-largest publicly-owned hospital in the nation.

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, a not-for-profit safety net facility, provides high-quality comprehensive services, including acute and ambulatory care from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and community physicians, mental health and substance use disorder treatment, and long-term care to the greater Bergen County community. The Medical Center, including its Long-Term Care Division, is fully accredited by The Joint Commission and is in network with all major New Jersey commercial insurance plans covering 99.89% of NJ residents.

