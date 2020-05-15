The Valley Hospital Earns an “A” for Patient Safety by

Thursday, May 14 2020

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, Thursday, May 14, 2020 – The Valley Hospital is proud to have been recognized with an “A” grade for patient safety for the fifteenth time from The Leapfrog Group‘s Spring 2020 Hospital Safety Grade.

Valley was one of only 30 hospitals in New Jersey and one of 867 hospitals out of approximately 2,600 graded nationwide — or the top third — to receive an “A,” ranking it among the safest hospitals in the United States.

The Hospital Safety Score assigns letter grades – A, B, C, D or F – to represent a hospital’s overall capacity to keep patients safe from preventable harm.

“We are proud to have once again received an ‘A’ for patient safety,” said Audrey Meyers, President and CEO, The Valley Hospital and Valley Health System. “This top grade is a result of Valley’s longstanding commitment to ensuring patient safety and high-quality care.”

“As the nation copes with a challenging pandemic, our gratitude extends to hospital leadership and health care workers everywhere for their tremendous dedication,” said Leah Binder, President and CEO, The Leapfrog Group. “We hope this ‘A’ helps to thank the people who work and volunteer for Valley. They are role models in putting patients first, and their service has been extraordinary in our country’s time of need.”

Developed under the guidance of an expert panel, Leapfrog’s Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to U.S. hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

To see Valley’s full grade details, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org.

