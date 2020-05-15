Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, May 15 2020 @ 12:46 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, May 15 2020 @ 12:46 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

The Valley Hospital Earns an “A” for Patient Safety

    Share

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, Thursday, May 14, 2020 – The Valley Hospital is proud to have been recognized with an “A” grade for patient safety for the fifteenth time from The Leapfrog Group‘s Spring 2020 Hospital Safety Grade.

Valley was one of only 30 hospitals in New Jersey and one of 867 hospitals out of approximately 2,600 graded nationwide — or the top third — to  receive an “A,” ranking it among the safest hospitals in the United States.

The Hospital Safety Score assigns letter grades – A, B, C, D or F – to represent a hospital’s overall capacity to keep patients safe from preventable harm.

“We are proud to have once again received an ‘A’ for patient safety,” said Audrey Meyers, President and CEO, The Valley Hospital and Valley Health System. “This top grade is a result of Valley’s longstanding commitment to ensuring patient safety and high-quality care.”

“As the nation copes with a challenging pandemic, our gratitude extends to hospital leadership and health care workers everywhere for their tremendous dedication,” said Leah Binder, President and CEO, The Leapfrog Group. “We hope this ‘A’ helps to thank the people who work and volunteer for Valley. They are role models in putting patients first, and their service has been extraordinary in our country’s time of need.”

Developed under the guidance of an expert panel, Leapfrog’s Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to U.S. hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

To see Valley’s full grade details, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • The Valley Hospital Earns an “A” for Patient Safety
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost