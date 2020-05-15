Valley Selected as Nursing Certification Advocacy Winner by

RIDGEWOOD, New Jersey, May 13, 2020 — The Valley Hospital is proud to announce that it has received the 2020 Nursing Certification Advocacy award from the American Board of Nursing Specialties for their strong demonstration of support for specialty nursing.

The ABNS Award for Nursing Certification Advocacy publicly recognizes organizations that advocate for or promote specialty nursing certification. Only one healthcare organization in the nation is selected each year.



“We are proud to have received this prestigious recognition,” said Ann Marie Leichman, R.N., MSN, NEA-BC, Chief Nursing Officer and Senior Vice President of Patient Care Services. “This award exemplifies Valley’s strong commitment to nursing certification and professional development for nurses of all levels and specialties.”



To achieve this award, Valley showed robust support for professional development in the areas of continuing education necessary to prepare for and maintain the knowledge required for specialty nursing certification. ABNS chose The Valley Hospital for its strong organization-wide commitment to nursing certification for all levels, which has led to a 100% certification rate for our nurse leaders. The Valley Hospital also demonstrates commitment to specialty nursing certification by removing financial barriers for nurses to certify and recertify through various support mechanisms.



The Valley Hospital has held Magnet Recognition® — the highest national honor for professional nursing practice — from the American Nurses Credentialing Center since 2003. The Magnet Recognition Program® distinguishes healthcare organizations that meet rigorous standards for nursing excellence, including providing education and development to improve patient outcomes. Valley also has the most certified holistic nurses in the nation.



“It is very clear that The Valley Hospital is deeply committed to providing safe, reliable, high-quality care to their patients and their community and see specialty nursing certification as a major way to achieve their goals, “said Janie Schumaker, MBA, RN, CEN, CPHQ, CENP, FABC, President of the American Board of Nursing Specialties. “They are true role models and we are inspired by their support for nursing and specialty nursing certification.”

About ABNS

The American Board of Nursing Specialties (ABNS) is a not-for-profit membership organization governed by an elected group of member representatives. With a mission to promote the value of specialty nursing certification, ABNS serves as a forum for nursing credentialing organizations to connect and dialogue about the specific issues that certified nurses and those seeking certification face.

