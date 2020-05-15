Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, May 15 2020 @ 12:46 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, May 15 2020 @ 12:46 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

James Butler, MHA, Named Vice President, Valley Medical Group

Valley Health System is pleased to announce the appointment of James J. Butler, MHA, as Vice President for Valley Medical Group, effective April 20. Jim will report to Robert Brenner, MD, MMM, President, Clinical Integration & Physician Enterprise, Valley Health System.

Before joining Valley, Jim served as Vice President and Senior Director/Partner at Optum Advisory Services (formerly The Advisory Board Company, Southwind), a well-respected research, hospital, and physician enterprise consulting firm that has been a strategic partner of Valley’s for many years.

His recent tenure at The Advisory Board Company included working directly with Valley over a six-year timeframe on important strategic and planning projects, including the development and expansion of Valley Medical Group and the assessment and development of strategic co-management agreements with key specialties.

Prior leadership positions include Regional Medical Group Executive Director at Community Physicians of Indiana and CEO of North Medical Community Health Plan & Health Network. 

“Jim has broad experience and a proven record of accomplishment in several areas, notably medical group operations, finance, strategy, value-based care, and business development,” said Dr. Brenner. “He is highly regarded in the field of healthcare administration for his positive leadership style, his analytical skills, and his ability to effectively lead and inspire large teams.

 

Sponsor ParamusPost