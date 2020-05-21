Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar of Hackensack, NJ Donates Meals by

Tuesday, May 19 2020 @ 02:59 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

to Hackensack University Medical Center on National Nurses Day

In honor of National Nurses Day on May 6, 2020, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar of Hackensack, NJ donated more than two dozen meals to Hackensack University Medical Center to thank nurses for their commitment and dedication during this time.

Applebee’s donated Boneless Wings, Four Cheese Mac n Cheese, Oriental Chicken Salads and Breadsticks to the nurses at Hackensack University Medical Center. Doherty Enterprises is committed to giving back to the communities it serves, and each Doherty Enterprises restaurant stays engaged in its neighborhood through participation in community events, donations, sponsorships and fundraisers to help local organizations grow and flourish.

Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises are located in Florida, Georgia, New Jersey and on Long Island. In New Jersey: Brick, Bridgewater, Butler, Clark, Clifton, Edison, Flemington, Garfield, Hackensack, Hackettstown, Hillsborough, Howell, Jersey City, Kearny, Lacey, Linden, Manahawkin, Manalapan, Manchester, Middletown, Milltown, Mt. Olive, Newark, Newton, North Bergen, Ocean, Paramus, Parsippany, Phillipsburg, Piscataway, Rockaway, Tinton Falls, Totowa, Union, and Wall.

Pictured from L to R: Maureen Crimmins, ICU Nurse at Hackensack University Medical Center, Stephanie O’Hare, ICU Nurse at Hackensack University Medical Center

