The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, May 21 2020 @ 04:06 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, May 21 2020 @ 04:06 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Amazon makes a surprise $100,000 donation to Community FoodBank of New Jersey

to help alleviate hunger for communities across New Jersey during COVID-19.
Several Amazon fulfillment centers and delivery stations came together to make this donation possible, including 12 fulfillment and sortation centers in Avenel, Carteret, Cranbury Township, Edison, Florence, Logan Township, Robbinsville, Swedesboro, Teterboro and West Deptford, and four delivery stations in Moonachie, Elizabeth, Bellmawr and Mahwah.


 

 

“Amazon has had roots in New Jersey for many years, and we believe it’s our duty to support the community especially during these unprecedented times,” said Robert Long, director of regional operations for Amazon’s New Jersey fulfillment centers. “The Community FoodBank of New Jersey has been working tirelessly to help New Jerseyans. We’re honored to support their efforts and provide local individuals and families with access to nutritious food.”

This donation builds on the millions of pounds of food items that Amazon has donated to the Community FoodBank of NJ over the past several years. Amazon is one of the organization’s top food donors. It’s also part of Amazon’s commitment to helping communities at this critical time both here in New Jersey and across the globe. More information on ways Amazon is giving back can be found at Amazon’s COVID-19 blog.

https://blog.aboutamazon.com/company-news/amazons-actions-to-help-employees-communities-and-customers-affected-by-covid-19

  Amazon makes a surprise $100,000 donation to Community FoodBank of New Jersey
