Valley Receives National Awards for Achievements in Sustainability

Friday, May 22 2020 @ 12:55 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

RIDGEWOOD, New Jersey, May 20, 2020 — For a fifth consecutive year, The Valley Hospital has received national accolades for its achievement and innovation in health care sustainability from Practice Greenhealth, the nation’s leading organization dedicated to environmental sustainability in health care.

Valley received the Greenhealth Emerald Award for its ongoing commitment to improving its environmental performance and for achieving a top standard of excellence in sustainability. Valley has also been awarded the Circle of Excellence Award in the category of “Greening the OR,” for making substantial strides in improving environmental performance in the operating room.

“Valley is committed to minimizing the impact of hospital operations on the environment and contributing towards a more sustainable future," said Audrey Meyers, President and CEO of The Valley Hospital and Valley Health System. “Sustainability practices are essential for the health and well-being of our patients and families, as well as for the larger environments of our community and our planet.”

“This past year, Valley has continued to make positive strides in the areas of sustainability by going Styrofoam-free, using ecofriendly replacement products, and introducing reusable dining items as alternatives to single-use food carriers.” said Howard Halverson, Director of Environmental Services at The Valley Hospital. “Valley has also begun to use tree-free paper products. As a result, it have saved 387,335 gallons of water, eliminated 120,300 pounds of landfill waste, and saved more than 1,000 trees.”

“In a shifting health care landscape, a focus on sustainability can help build resilience while better protecting the health of patients and the community,” said Gary Cohen, founder of Practice Greenhealth. “Valley demonstrates the kind of leadership, innovation, and performance that can drive the entire health sector toward more environmentally responsible practices.”

About Practice Greenhealth

Practice Greenhealth is the leading membership and networking organization for sustainable health care, delivering environmental solutions to more than 1,100 U.S. hospitals and health systems. Learn more at practicegreenhealth.org.

