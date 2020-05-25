Arrest for Identity Fraud by

The Paramus Police Department announces the arrest of Chelsea D Colson, 29 yoa, of New York NY and Florida, for Theft by Deception, Identity Theft, and Possession of Cocaine.

On Monday, May 18, 2020 at approximately 1:03 pm the Paramus Police Department was notified by the Citibank located at 700 Route 17 north of a possible fraud in progress.

Upon arrival, Paramus Officer Michael Boccher , Officer Gregg Hooper and Officer David Polanco observed a female later identified as Chelsea Colson attempting to flee the bank. An investigation by the officers revealed that Colson, using stolen identification, had fraudulently withdrawn $3500.00 from an account of a victim that resided in Brooklyn NY. A search of Colson after her arrest revealed additional fraudulent identification and a white powered substance believed to be cocaine.

Colson was placed under arrest and transported to Paramus Police Headquarters where she was booked and processed. She was released on her own recognizance pending an initial court appearance. The defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Chelsea Colson was arrested and charged on May 18, 2020 with:

Identity Theft 2C:21-17A(1)

Possession Fraudulent Credit Card 2C:21-6c

Possession Cocaine 2C:35-10A(1)

Theft by Deception 2C:20-4A

Kenneth R. Ehrenberg

Chief of Police

Paramus Police Department

O-201-262-3400

