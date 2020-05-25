Stabbing and Arrest by

Friday, May 22 2020 @ 01:00 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

On Friday, May 22, 2020, at approximately 12:07 am the Paramus Police Department received a 911 call for a fight on the front lawn of 83 East Ridgewood Avenue, Paramus. Upon arrival, Paramus Officer Nicholas Perna, Officer Kevin Grady and Officer Joe Windt found the victim identified as Luis Cruz, 35 yoa, who lived at that address, with a severe stab wound to his abdomen. Officers immediately provided first aid to the victim. Paramus EMS and paramedics responded and transported the victim to Hackensack University Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

Officers were able to determine that the victim and actor identified as Jose Vasquez-Gonzalez had become involved in an altercation while both parties were drinking alcohol at the home. At a point in the argument, the suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim one time. Both the victim, suspect and several other people were staying at this home at the time of the incident.. Vasquez-Gonzalez fled the scene on foot prior to police arrival, heading towards the Fashion Center Shopping Mall.

At about the same time, a New Bridge Medical Center EMS ambulance which was in the Mall parking area observed the actor running in the lot. Paramus Officer Don Liu and Officer Anthony Mordaga responded and located the actor. Vasquez-Gonzalez fought and struggled with officers who finally placed him under arrest.

The subject was placed under arrest for aggravated assault and transported to Paramus Police Headquarters where he was booked and processed. He was remanded to Bergen County Jail for a bail hearing. The defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Jose Vasquez-Gonzalez was arrested and charged on May 22, 2020 with:

Aggravated Assault with a weapon 2C: 12-1

Possession of a Weapon Unlawful Purpose 2C: 39-4

Unlawful Possession of a Weapon 2C: 39-5

Terroristic Threats 2C: 12-3B

Kenneth R. Ehrenberg

Chief of Police

Paramus Police Department

O-201-262-3400

Advertisement