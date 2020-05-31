Small Business Owners Launch #NJsmall Movement to Help New Jersey’s Economy Recover Faster by

Thursday, May 28 2020 @ 01:14 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

#NJsmall encourages NJ’s big businesses to spend with NJ’s small businesses – and is petitioning Governor Murphy to provide tax incentives for these big businesses

Recognizing that big businesses are hurting as well, the #NJsmall movement is not asking them to spend more money. It is simply asking them, whenever possible, to reallocate the money that would have gone to out-of-state vendors – and to spend it with NJ small businesses instead. This will help New Jersey rebuild and recover faster because:

more NJ small businesses will thrive, so

more NJ residents will be employed, so

more money will be spent within our state.

The #NJsmall movement was founded by Denise Blasevick and Adam Schnitzler, co-owners of The S3 Agency – a small business based in Boonton, NJ since 2001. The S3 Agency works with some of New Jersey’s biggest brands, so they know firsthand how symbiotically successful the big business-small business relationship can be. They also know firsthand how much New Jersey’s small businesses are hurting right now. They hope that #NJsmall will help turn that around – with help from everyone in the Garden State, including Governor Murphy.

