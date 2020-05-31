Eric S. Smith Middle School Awarded Grand Prize in Global School Stars Contest by

Students create unique video promoting school’s ebook and audiobook app to their school community

RAMSEY, N.J. – May 21, 2020 – The educators at Eric S. Smith Middle School recognize that technology is becoming increasingly valuable and are fully embracing their students’ changing needs. As one example of this commitment, the school recently won the School Stars contest grand prize which recognizes schools’ creativity in promoting their digital ebook service to their school community.

A group of students created an entertaining video promoting the Sora reading app in their school, encouraging more students to use the app while distance learning. This year’s School Stars contest received over 100 entries from around the world and is facilitated by OverDrive Education, the leading digital reading platform for K-12 schools.

“We are thrilled to have been awarded the School Stars grand prize award,” said Nicole Wohlrab, Eric Smith School Library Media Specialist. “As New Jersey schools are now operating fully remotely, this award couldn't have arrived at a better time. Our students are truly embracing the new digital reading format and now have access to even more favorite titles and new releases in ebooks and audiobooks!”

The Sora app expands access to digital reading materials by connecting Eric S. Smith Middle School students with the school’s broad collection of ebooks and audiobooks. As a member of Ramsey Public School District, Eric S. Smith Middle School students have convenient and safe access to over a thousand age-appropriate ebooks and audiobooks. These reading materials are available for use inside the classroom, at home and anywhere 24/7. Data from thousands of schools using Sora shows students of all ages read more, improve comprehension and learn critical listening through audiobooks.

Sora, named one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2019, was designed to transform the modern student reading experience and built by OverDrive Education, a division of OverDrive serving 23,000 K-12 schools worldwide. OverDrive is the leading digital reading platform for a growing network of 45,000 libraries – including Ramsey Public Library – and schools in 78 countries.

The Sora app is available for Eric S. Smith Middle School students, faculty and staff to download through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, and on Chromebooks that support the Google Play Store. It is also available for use in web browsers at https://soraapp.com.

To learn more, visit https://meet.soraapp.com/.

About Ramsey Public School District

The Ramsey Public School District is a comprehensive community public school district that serves students in pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade from Ramsey in Bergen County, New Jersey, United States

About OverDrive Education – a division of OverDrive

OverDrive Education is the leading digital reading platform for K-12 schools, offering the industry’s largest catalog of ebooks, audiobooks and streaming video. As a 100% digital company serving 23,000 schools worldwide, OverDrive combines technology with content to support learning and reading in the K-12 classroom, library and home on all major devices. Sora, the student reading app, was named one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2019. Founded in 1986, OverDrive – the leading digital reading platform for libraries and schools worldwide – and OverDrive Education are based in Cleveland, Ohio USA. overdrive.com/schools

