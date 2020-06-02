ShopRite Dietitians Offer Expanded Online Services by

Tuesday, June 02 2020 @ 09:51 AM EDT

Customers looking for healthy meal solutions can access expert advice online – free of charge

Keasbey, NJ (June 1, 2020) – Over the past few months, many Americans have been eating more home cooked meals than ever before and exploring new ways to prepare healthy, delicious dishes.

To help those who may feel challenged by the daily ritual of meal prepping, recipe hunting and of course, cooking, ShopRite’s team of dietitians are increasing their digital presence by offering free advice, tools and resources that provide meal solutions and assistance.

“These days, more than ever before, our customers are seeking new and creative ways to serve meals that are good for their families, affordable and easy to prepare,” says Natalie Menza-Crowe, RD, MS, Director of Health & Wellness at ShopRite. “That’s why we are so proud of our team of registered dietitians who are ‘going digital,’ and offering a wide variety of resources to our customers and our associates using social media platforms, online resources and more.”

Some of the ways ShopRite’s dietitians are helping shoppers with meal planning and prep include:

Offering personalized food and nutrition advice using a 'Virtual RD' chat box available on shoprite.com/welleveryday

Offering personalized consultations, available by appointment. Customers can find a dietitian near them at shoprite.com/welleveryday

Hosting Instagram Lives weekdays at noon at @ShopRiteStores, and weekly “Wellness Wednesday” Facebook Live videos with the RDs

Providing free, downloadable monthly digital recipes books as well as customized recipe suggestions via ShopRite’s “Recipe Shop” portal at shoprite.com/welleveryday

Providing meal ideas and video how-tos at shoprite.com/mealsmadewell

“ShopRite’s free in-store RD program has always been one of the signature offerings of our comprehensive health and wellness program,” says Menza-Crowe. “We're glad that we're able to continue to offer this important service to offer solutions and assistance to our customers when they need it most.”

For more information visit: shoprite.com/welleveryday

About ShopRite

