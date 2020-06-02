Northern NJ Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund Awards Nearly $240,000 to Nonprofits
Second Round of Grant Awards to be Made.(Hackensack, New Jersey; May 20, 2020) – The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation (NNJCF) announces the award of 54 grants totaling nearly $240,000 from its COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund to nonprofit organizations serving Bergen County. The NNJCF, a not-for-profit organization based in Hackensack, New Jersey, focuses on civic engagement, education, the environment, public health, philanthropy and the arts.COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund
The NNJCF's COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund awarded grants to vetted nonprofits encountering increased demand for services and supplies in Bergen County's communities. Nonprofit organizations providing arts programs and services in Bergen County to build community engagement in a time of isolation were also supported. The average grant was $4,300, with grants ranging from $1,000 to $10,000.
Grants were awarded to nonprofits to provide services in these fields.
Arts
Adelphi Chamber Orchestra, Art Center of Northern New Jersey, Art School at Old Church, Inc., ArtWorks-The Naomi Cohain Foundation, Inc., Bella Music Foundation, Inc., Bergen Performing Arts Center, CavanKerry Press, Ltd., Center for Modern Dance Education, Orpheus Club Men's Chorus, Pro Arte Chorale, Inc., Ridgewood Symphony Orchestra, Skyline Theatre Company, Teaneck International Film Festival, The Black Box Performing Arts Center, Inc., The Company Theatre Group, Inc.
Community
Boys & Girls Club of Lodi, Inc., Bloom Empowerment, Greenfaith, ITN North Jersey, Network for Responsible Public Policy, Project Literacy of Greater Bergen County, YWCA Northern New Jersey
Food
Center for Food Action, Circles for Healing, Community Chest of Leonia NJ, Disabled Combat Veterans Youth Program, Meals With A Mission, Inc., Tri-Arc Community Development Corporation, Trinity Baptist Church
Health and Safety
Adler Aphasia Center, Bergen Medical Volunteer Initiative, Backpacks for Life, Inc., Buddies of New Jersey, Center for Hope and Safety, Inc., Comprehensive Behavioral Healthcare, Inc., Englewood Health Foundation, Garfield First Community Development Corporation, Geriatric Services, Inc., Hackensack Meridian Foundation, Holy Name Foundation, Jewish Family & Children's Services of Northern New Jersey, Marblejam Kids, Inc., North Jersey Friendship House, S.H.A.R.E., Inc., Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps, The Center for Family Support, Inc., The Jillian Fund, Valley Hospital Foundation, Valley Kids Matter Foundation, Inc., Visions Recovery, Inc.
Housing
Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County, Family Promise of Bergen County, Rebuilding Together North Jersey, Volunteer Center of Bergen County, Inc.
Collaboration Key to Fund's Success
"The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation is grateful for the support of a network of funders who recognized we are ideally positioned to distribute grants to help nonprofits serving our neighbors experiencing hardships during this pandemic. Their support enables us to carry out the Foundation's mission and foster collaboration among local agencies and our partners to build stronger communities in the region," said Michael Shannon, President, Northern New Jersey Community Foundation.
The NNJCF collaborated with The Community Chest, a nonprofit serving eastern Bergen County, to maximize the impact of limited resources throughout the area. Support for the COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund came from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, The Russell Berrie Foundation, NEC Financial Services via the NEC Foundation of America, Visions Federal Credit Union, individuals and other donors.
COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund Expands
Nonprofit organizations working at the grassroots level continue to face difficult choices about whom to serve and how. Children, families, and seniors face increased struggles with reduced or lost income, food and housing insecurity, health expenses and childcare needs. Social distancing is causing increased isolation and loneliness among community members.
As the demand for services continues, the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation announces the expansion of the COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund with a donation from Arnold Ventures. "Arnold Ventures' generous pledge of $100,000 in matching funds enables us to expand the program in Bergen County and into Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union Counties to support local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations serving communities and neighbors in need. The Fund will also support nonprofit arts organizations and those providing arts programs and services in the region to build community engagement in a time of isolation. With the public's support, we can meet the required match dollar for dollar," said Shannon.
The second round of funding opens to 501(c)3 nonprofits that have not already applied to the COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund. They must provide services or resources to meet the emergency needs of communities during the COVID-19 pandemic in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union Counties. Applications will be announced and available on the organization's website at the end of June.
Make a Donation
The public is invited to donate to the Fund. Individuals, businesses, and organizations may find additional information and contribute to the NNJCF's COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund at www.nnjcf.org/cause-posts/covid-19-rapid-response-fund/. Contributions may also be sent by check made out to 'The Northern NJ Community Foundation', with 'COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund' entered in the memo line, to: the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation, 1 University Plaza, Suite 128, Hackensack, New Jersey 07601. Donations are tax-deductible, as permitted by law. For further information, contact [email protected] or 201-568-5608.
About Northern New Jersey Community Foundation
The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation, a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization based in Hackensack, New Jersey, focuses primarily on civic engagement, education, the environment, public health, philanthropy and the arts. NNJCF works with local governments, school districts, businesses, non-profit organizations, and citizen groups in Northern New Jersey to improve community life. The Foundation's partners identify and resolve regional problems and opportunities by talking and learning from each other, by sharing ideas, best practices, services, and resources. For more information, visit www.nnjcf.org, send an email to [email protected], or call 201-568-5608.
Photo: Nonprofit representatives gathered in a virtual meeting with the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation to discuss the COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund's grant awards.
Photo Credit: Northern New Jersey Community Foundation
Advertisement
Advertisement
What's Related