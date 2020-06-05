Eat. Share. Show you care. by

Thursday, June 04 2020 @ 02:37 PM EDT

RIVERDALE – When the global pandemic arrived in New Jersey, many local businesses had to close or operate in a very different way. Girl Scout troops that planned to hold cookie booth sales were in a similar predicament. Now troops are looking for local businesses and customers to help buy their cookie inventory.

“Many of our girl cookie bosses had to shift gears and try to sell the rest of their cookies virtually,” said Betty Garger, Chief Executive Officer of Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey. “Girls fund their activities, trips, and even community service projects with the proceeds they earn from selling cookies, so they were hoping to reach their goals.”

Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey launched an initiative “Cookie Connection” to help troops promote their virtual cookie booth sale and help girls sell off their remaining cookies. Girl Scouts are looking for local businesses and residents to buy up packages or even cases of cookies to help girls deplete their inventory. By visiting www.gsnnj.org/CookieConnection, businesses and customers can purchase cookies directly from troops and either have them shipped to their home or donate to frontline workers, food pantries, or troops overseas. Businesses can also purchase boxes or cases to thank their employees or customers.

Girl Scouts have been holding virtual booth sales since mid-March and thousands of boxes have been donated to frontline workers and healthcare heroes. Many troops are hoping to sell and donate even more.

“Despite their efforts to hold virtual booth sales, many troops and girls still have cookie inventory,” Garger said. “We want to help these girls deplete their inventory and earn the proceeds they were counting on for their activities.”

To buy or purchase cookies, use the Cookie Connection map at www.gannj/org/CookieConnection to find a local troop with cookie inventory.

Girl Scouts is the premier leadership development program for girls. In Girl Scouts, girls discover themselves, connect with others, and take action to create positive change in their own communities.

