CarePlus NJ Partners with Inserra Supermarkets to Provide Mental Health Support to ShopRite and PriceRite Essential Employees

Thursday, June 04 2020 @ 02:38 PM EDT

Paramus, N.J. (June 3, 2020) – Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus”), a pioneer in integrated primary and behavioral health services for adults and children, together with Inserra Supermarkets Inc., a metropolitan area based supermarket chain that operates ShopRite and PriceRite stores, announces a partnership to provide on-site and virtual mental health support and services to store associates in Bergen, Hudson and Passaic Counties in New Jersey and Rockland County in New York. The partnership was launched to promote employee wellbeing and provide support to essential workers throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

“Next to healthcare workers, no other workforce has proven to be more essential than the nation's three million grocery store workers,” said Melissa Sampath, LPC, Associate Vice President of Outpatient Services, CarePlus. “Many of these essential employees are taking on longer shifts, bigger workloads, and maybe experiencing fear, anxiety and stressors related to COVID-19. We are proud to partner with Inserra Supermarkets to address their employees’ mental health needs by providing support and resources to help them cope with direct and indirect impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.”

Through the new partnership, CarePlus will help Inserra Supermarkets assess, identify, and manage the mental health and emotional needs of its ShopRite and PriceRite employees.

“As the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic in Bergen County, we are in a unique position to innovate solutions to meet the need,” said Jeremy Levy, Vice President of Strategy & Corporate Development, CarePlus. "Our approach includes creative collaborations and presence in the community, which allow us to reach those who might not otherwise seek mental health care. This partnership is the perfect example of how to break down stigma and respond with care.”

Offering a convenient approach to individual, in-person support, each participating store will have a private, dedicated walk-in center that employees can access throughout the workday. Employees will have the opportunity to meet with CarePlus licensed mental health clinicians who have experience and expertise in providing clinical support and coping strategies. On-site support is also supplemented with telehealth services if ongoing care is needed.

“Our family is so appreciative of our ShopRite and PriceRite associates, who we recognize are going above and beyond to help support their local communities during this time,” said Lindsey Inserra, Vice President of Health & Wellness, Inserra Supermarkets Inc. “We recognize that this unprecedented situation is impacting our store associates’ health and wellbeing and we want to ensure we are providing them with the support and resources they need. Partnering with CarePlus allows us to provide direct access for our team members to counselling and referral services throughout the COVID-19 crisis and beyond.”

About CarePlus NJ

For more than 40 years, Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus”) has been a pioneer in integrated primary and behavioral health services for adults and children in northern New Jersey. Based in Paramus, New Jersey, CarePlus is committed to providing the most comprehensive integrated treatment options through 72 programs designed to meet the full spectrum of health and wellness needs for adults and children in the communities it serves. Specializing in acute care, CarePlus provides immediate, high-quality health services and support programs for individuals in crisis. Nationally ranked for excellence in customer satisfaction by the Mental Health Corporations of America, CarePlus is mission driven ensuring that anyone who needs it has access to specialized care. To learn more about CarePlus and its wide range of programs and services, visit https://www.careplusnj.org/.

About Inserra Supermarkets Inc.

It all began with a butcher shop. Working alongside his wife, Patsy Inserra had a vision of growing his business by creating a grocery store dedicated to serving local families and being a good neighbor. In 1954, he turned that dream into a reality when he opened the doors of Patsy’s in Lyndhurst, New Jersey. With the entrepreneurial guidance of the late Lawrence Inserra, the company expanded to 14 ShopRite stores by 1981. Today, under the direction of Lawrence Inserra Jr., Chairman and CEO, the family’s third and fourth generations and Ron Onorato, president and COO, that family and community focus continues at all 23 Inserra ShopRite and two PriceRite Marketplace stores. In New Jersey, Inserra Supermarkets 18 ShopRites are located in Bergen, Hudson and Passaic Counties, and in New York, 5 stores are located in Rockland County. The Inserra Family also owns and operates two PriceRite Marketplace stores in Garfield and Paterson, New Jersey. To learn more about Inserra Supermarkets please visit https://shop.shoprite.com/globaldata/banner-pages/member-pages/inserra-supermarkets-inc.

