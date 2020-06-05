VALUE COMPANIES COMPLETES SOCIAL DISTANCING PRESENTATIONS OF REWARDS IN RESIDENT RETENTION PROGRAM by

Thursday, June 04 2020 @ 02:45 PM EDT

CLIFTON, NJ – Social distancing restrictions haven't slowed Value Companies from recognizing the loyalty of some of its long-time residents. At a time when many landlords may be tightening operating budgets, the Clifton, NJ-based company has just completed the presentation of financial rewards in its annual resident retention program.

Value Companies initially launched the incentive – called Value Cares – in 2019 to give directly back to dedicated residents with firm roots in its apartment portfolio in New Jersey. Receiving rewards from Value Cares is simple. For each five-year milestone celebrated in a Value Companies’ home, renters receive a $100 Value Cares Gift Card. For example, a five-year resident is gifted $100; a ten-year resident $200, a fifteen-year resident $300, continuing up.

“In the wake of the COVID-19 era, we wanted to pay it forward to our loyal residents who continuously choose our communities to call home,” says Jack Linefsky, Vice President of Property Management for the Clifton, N.J.-based company. “The Value Cares program serves as the perfect thank-you notion, so that long-term members of our communities know how grateful we are to have them. We had to improvise in the delivery of the rewards in order to practice social distancing, so we have been delivering all the Value Cares gift cards door to door.”

For over six decades, Value Companies has reported high retention and occupancy rates throughout a roster of more than 3,000 apartment homes by providing the highest level of professionalism and a dedication to excellent customer service. Headed by CEO and President Andrew Abramson, Value Companies has an outstanding background in property management and is well established as one of the northeast’s leading real estate developers, owners and managers.

Founded in 1952, the firm’s residential properties have been built and managed by a highly-skilled, in-house management team of more than 80 industry professionals which oversee all aspects of Value’s communities, including construction, leasing, maintenance, property management and administration.

Value’s third-party management business, Value Asset Management (VAM), provides full-service management capabilities and customized asset solutions to a growing list of third-party real estate investment and property owner clients. Value Companies also received numerous

industry awards for its various properties as well as being a 4-time recipient of the New Jersey Apartment Association Management Company of the Year award.

For more information on Value Companies’, please contact the company headquarters at 973-473-2800 or visit www.valuecompanies.com.

