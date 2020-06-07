BERGEN COUNTY ANNOUCES NEXT FOUR MOBILE TESTING LOCATIONS by

Saturday, June 06 2020 @ 12:23 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

COVID-19 community mobile testing will serve residents in Cliffside Park, Edgewater, Franklin Lakes, Leonia, Oakland, Palisades Park, and Saddle Brook

Mobile Testing Site Dates and Locations (WEATHER PERMITTING):

Monday, June 8 – Franklin Lakes & Oakland

1 Vichiconti Way, Franklin Lakes, NJ (Franklin Lakes Community Center)

Wednesday, June 10 – Leonia & Palisades Park

302 Beechwood Place, Leonia, NJ

Thursday, June 11 – Edgewater & Cliffside Park

1057-1165 River Road, Edgewater, NJ (Veterans Field Park)

Friday, June 12 – Saddle Brook

55 Mayhill Street, Saddle Brook, NJ (former Home Depot site)

ALL MOBILE TESTING DATES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO WEATHER CONDITIONS. For updates please visit www.co.bergen.nj.us and check County Executive Jim Tedesco’s Facebook page.

“The overwhelming response I have seen at these sites demonstrates the continued need for expanded access to COVID-19 testing across our county, state, and nation. My administration remains firm in its commitment to bring testing to our residents so that we may soon begin taking measures to reopen up in a way that is safe for all,” said Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco.

“Continued testing is vital to our communities, and in our war against COVID-19. Our mobile testing program reflects the mission and vision of our Medical Center to ensure access to healthcare for all, particularly those who have traditionally been underserved. I am proud of our collaboration with the County and of the fact that we continue to lead the way in New Jersey with this critical effort to mitigate COVID-19. The more people we test, the better prepared our state is to reopen, recover, and reimagine our lives and livelihood as we navigate through this pandemic,” said Bergen New Bridge President and CEO, Deborah Visconi.

"Widespread testing is a critical prerequisite for getting us back to the new normal. Bergen County is providing outstanding leadership by bringing our mobile testing units into our communities. I myself got tested the other day: It is easy, painless, and made me feel I am doing my part in fighting the pandemic,” said Bergen County Freeholder Chairwoman Mary Amoroso.

All upcoming community mobile testing sites will offer the COVID-19 saliva and COVID-19 antibody tests. The COVID-19 saliva test is available to all county residents regardless of symptoms, as well as first responders, healthcare workers, and municipal or county employees who work in Bergen County with proof of employment. Due to demand, antibody testing will be limited to 100 per day and only be available for Bergen County first responders, healthcare workers, and Bergen County residents who previously tested positive for COVID-19 with documentation of prior test results. All mobile site patients will be limited to a choice of either the saliva or antibody test.

First responders are eligible to receive priority testing from 9-10am and the site will be open to the general public from 10am to 2:30pm.

Mobile testing is available on a first come, first serve basis and is free of charge to the patient, regardless of health insurance status.

For the COVID-19 saliva test, please do not eat, drink, smoke, or chew gum 30 minutes prior to arrival. Identification is necessary so please bring your driver’s license/ID card, social security card, passport, or birth certificate. Proof of Bergen County residency or that you work in Bergen County is required so please bring your driver’s license, utility bill, pay stub, or work ID. If you have an insurance card, also have that with you.

The County of Bergen and Bergen New Bridge Medical Center remind all residents that mobile testing is only one way to get tested. COVID-19 Saliva Screening and Antibody Testing are also available by appointment at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center. To make an appointment please visit https://www.newbridgehealth.org/bergen-covid19-screening/ for more information.

Advertisement