Hackensack Meridian Health Hospitals Recognized as Top Hospitals in the Nation by

Saturday, June 06 2020 @ 12:24 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

for Environmental Sustainability by Practice Greenhealth

Hackensack University Medical Center and Jersey Shore University Medical Center Recognized by Practice Greenhealth as Top 25 Hospitals for Environmental Excellence

June 5, 2020 – Edison, NJ – Hackensack Meridian Health, the state’s largest and most comprehensive health network, today announced that two of its hospitals, Hackensack University Medical Center and Jersey Shore University Medical Center, were recognized by Practice Greenhealth as Top 25 Hospitals for Environmental Excellence. In addition, seven network hospitals were recognized for their commitment to environmental stewardship and their sustainability achievements. The Hackensack Meridian Health network also earned the System for Change Award and the Circles of Excellence Awards for Chemicals and Environmentally Preferable Purchasing (EPP).

“At Hackensack Meridian Health, we are constantly pushing the boundaries of medicine to reach new heights of research and innovation. Promoting a clean environment and food sustainability is an important part of advancing health care,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, chief executive officer of Hackensack Meridian Health. “I want to congratulate Hackensack University Medical Center and Jersey Shore University Medical Center on being recognized among the top 25 hospitals in the nation for elevating the standard for sustainability in health care. Further, I want to recognize our team members across the network for their commitment and dedication to sustainability as we continue to do our part to preserve the planet for future generations.”

Hackensack University Medical Center, the network’s flagship hospital, earned national recognition as a Practice Greenhealth Top 25 Green Hospital for a seventh consecutive year. Through its efforts in sustainable food purchasing, Hackensack University Medical Center has helped to protect patients and team members from antibiotic resistance by purchasing meat and poultry raised without routine antibiotics since 2013. In addition, their use of safer chemicals has not only protected the environment, but it has helped shield patients and team members from unnecessary exposure to toxins. Practice Greenhealth also awarded the medical center with Circles of Excellence Awards for Leadership and healthier, more sustainable food, and the Greening the OR Recognition Award.

Jersey Shore University Medical Center was also recognized for its leadership in serving fewer meat options in the cafeteria. By serving less meat, Jersey Shore University Medical Center is helping to prevent many diet-related illnesses. With dishes like buffalo cauliflower bites and falafel hash, Jersey Shore University Medical Center is creating innovative dishes that fuel patients with better food sources while, also saving the planet. The medical center was also awarded the Greening the OR Recognition Award and Making Medicine Mercury Free Award.

“We are thrilled that Practice Greenhealth has recognized the incredible achievements Hackensack Meridian Health hospitals have made over the years to advance environmental excellence and improve patient outcomes,” said Deirdre Imus, founder and president of The Deirdre Imus Environmental Health Center®. “Our health is directly impacted by the environment, and we are excited to continue our important work to create healthier communities by implementing innovative environmental practices across our Hackensack Meridian network.”

Launched in 2002, the Practice Greenhealth Environmental Excellence Awards program recognizes health care organizations for their commitment to environmental stewardship and their sustainability achievements. In addition to the Top 25 list, the program includes Circles of Excellence Awards, which honor the top 10 hospitals nationwide in each sustainability impact area, as well as several other recognitions.

Across Hackensack Meridian Health, affiliated hospitals were recognized in the following ways:

Bayshore Medical Center: Emerald Award; Making Medicine Mercury Free Award

Ocean Medical Center: Emerald Award; Greening the OR Recognition Award and Making Medicine Mercury Free Award

Palisades Medical Center: Emerald Award; Circle of Excellence Award for Climate

Raritan Bay Medical Center - Old Bridge: Emerald Award; Circle of Excellence Award for Food; Making Medicine Mercury Free Award

Raritan Bay Medical Center - Perth Amboy: Emerald Award; Making Medicine Mercury Free Award

Riverview Medical Center: Emerald Award; Greening the OR Recognition Award

Southern Ocean Medical Center: Emerald Award; Making Medicine Mercury Free Award

“At Hackensack Meridian Health, our team remains focused on advancing environmental excellence across all of our network hospitals for our patients and the communities in which we serve,” said Kyle Tafuri, director of Sustainability at Hackensack Meridian Health.

As a network, Hackensack Meridian Health is reducing its environmental footprint in several ways and leading the way in sustainability:

Standardized the use of third-party certified green cleaning products throughout Hackensack Meridian hospitals

Rolled out participation in the cool food pledge which focuses on meat reduction throughout Hackensack Meridian hospitals while also implementing sustainable meat

Successfully enrolled in all available utility and state programs for energy efficiency funding for Hackensack Meridian hospitals

On Stop Food Waste Day in 2019, Jersey Shore University Medical Center held a Zero Waste Dinner to raise awareness of the ongoing efforts in reducing waste created by each meal

In 2019, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy proactively launched the WasteWatch by LeanPath tool with food partner Sodexo. As part of a broader initiative of reducing food waste, the medical center highlighted suggestions for using normally discarded food items and how to include them as part of a meal.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care.

Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 17 hospitals from Bergen to Ocean counties, which includes three academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, JFK Medical Center in Edison; two children's hospitals - Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children's Hospital in Neptune; nine community hospitals – Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, and Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin; a behavioral health hospital – Carrier Clinic in Belle Mead; and two rehabilitation hospitals - JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Edison and Shore Rehabilitation Institute in Brick.

Additionally, the network has more than 500 patient care locations throughout the state which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers and physician practice locations. Hackensack Meridian Health has more than 34,100 team members, and 6,500 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The network's notable distinctions include having four hospitals among the top 10 in New Jersey by U.S. News and World Report. Other honors include consistently achieving Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center and being named to Becker's Healthcare's "150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare/2019" list.

The Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, the first private medical school in New Jersey in more than 50 years, welcomed its first class of students in 2018 to its On3 campus in Nutley and Clifton. Additionally, the network partnered with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to find more cures for cancer faster while ensuring that patients have access to the highest quality, most individualized cancer care when and where they need it.

Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

Advertisement