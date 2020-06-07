The Care Plus Foundation to Host 22nd Annual Courage Awards Gala as Virtual Event by

Saturday, June 06 2020 @ 12:26 PM EDT

Event to Honor Healthcare Heroes and 2020 Scholarship Recipients with Theme “Envision Hope”

Paramus, N.J. (June 4, 2020) – The Care Plus Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that supports the innovative and life-changing programs and services of Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus”) and its subsidiaries, announces it will hold its 22nd Annual Courage Awards Gala virtually on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 6:00 p.m., via Facebook Live and GiveSmart. Proceeds raised will benefit individuals served through the programs and services of CarePlus, providing urgent financial assistance during the COVID-19 public health crisis and beyond.

The funds raised through the virtual gala will ease the burden on those coping with chronic mental illness and addiction, conditions which are exacerbated by the social isolation, financial strain and heightened uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Proceeds will go toward access to therapeutic support for children and families, essential medication management for mental illness and addiction, support for rent and utility bills to avoid eviction and homelessness, and grocery and personal care items for those enrolled in CarePlus services.

The virtual gala will recognize and honor the service of the employees of CarePlus, and will celebrate the success of this year’s scholarship recipients. In addition to traditional sponsorship and donation opportunities, fundraising and mobile bidding will include an online auction and 50/50 raffle conducted via GiveSmart, an event fundraising platform through which attendees will also receive live text and email updates from CarePlus. The event will leverage Facebook Live to stream the event videos, links for which will also be sent out to participants via text.

Each year, The Care Plus Foundation awards scholarships to individuals enrolled in CarePlus services to fund various professional trainings and educational programs from PhD programs to master’s degrees, mindfulness trainings and trade schools, personal growth and professional development opportunities. This year, 72 individuals have been awarded scholarships.

“Our Annual Courage Awards Gala is our biggest fundraiser of the year, typically averaging over three hundred supporters in attendance,” said John Uzzi, Care Plus Foundation Board Chair. “Social distancing measures prevent us from coming together, but fortunately, we have a fantastic team and generous sponsors who made this virtual event possible. We look forward to celebrating the outstanding Healthcare Heroes at CarePlus, which are now more important than ever as we continue to combat COVID-19.”

The second annual Joe Masciandaro Scholarship will also be awarded to one deserving employee to help further their education and go toward earning an advanced degree or certification. Launched last year, the award was named in honor of CarePlus President and CEO Joe Masciandaro and his over 40-year legacy at CarePlus. Every year, this award will recognize an outstanding staff member pursuing educational or professional goals.

For more information on the virtual event, to sponsor, make a donation, or register as a virtual attendee, please visit The Care Plus Foundation’s GiveSmart page or contact The CarePlus Foundation at (201)-986-5070 or [email protected]

About The Care Plus Foundation

The Care Plus Foundation, Inc. (“the Foundation”), is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that supports the innovative and life-changing programs and services provided by Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus”) and its subsidiaries. Since its inception in 1998, the mission of the Foundation has been to support programs and services that help provide care and support for individuals affected by mental illness, as well as education and outreach to decrease the stigma of the disease. Employing a comprehensive approach to decreasing the stigma of mental illness, the Foundation specializes in providing direct support, advocacy, and community involvement. All proceeds directly benefit CarePlus clients through medication aid, housing support, services, training, and educational scholarships. To learn more about The Care Plus Foundation, visit https://www.careplusnj.org/about/careplus-nj-foundation/.

About CarePlus

For more than 40 years, Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus”) has been a pioneer in integrated primary and behavioral health services for adults and children in northern New Jersey. Based in Paramus, New Jersey, CarePlus is committed to providing the most comprehensive integrated treatment options through 72 programs designed to meet the full spectrum of health and wellness needs for adults and children in the communities it serves. Specializing in acute care, CarePlus provides immediate, high-quality health services and support programs for individuals in crisis. Nationally ranked for excellence in customer satisfaction by the Mental Health Corporations of America, CarePlus is mission driven ensuring that anyone who needs it has access to specialized care. To learn more about CarePlus and its wide range of programs and services, visit https://www.careplusnj.org/.

