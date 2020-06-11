The Community Chest Donates to Tenafly Cares to Combat Food Insecurity by

Wednesday, June 10 2020 @ 04:54 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Summary: The Community Chest awarded a grant of $1,000 to the grassroots project Tenafly Cares to aid senior citizens, families, and children experiencing food insecurity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo Caption: Dr. Shelly Wimpfheimer, Executive Director of The Community Chest, presents a donation to Tenafly Mayor Mark Zinna for Tenafly Cares.

