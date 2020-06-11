The Community Chest Donates to Tenafly Cares to Combat Food Insecurity
Summary: The Community Chest awarded a grant of $1,000 to the grassroots project Tenafly Cares to aid senior citizens, families, and children experiencing food insecurity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.(Eastern Bergen County, New Jersey; June 9, 2020) –- The Community Chest presented a grant of $1,000 from its Coronavirus Emergency Fund to Tenafly Cares, a grassroots project helping vulnerable populations in the borough of Tenafly, New Jersey. Founded in 1933, The Chest, a nonprofit organization serving eastern Bergen County and headquartered in Englewood, New Jersey, works with area agencies providing support to people in need.
As the economy declined during the COVID-19 pandemic, food insecurity increased. Tenafly residents Andrew and Lindsey Till started Tenafly Cares with assistance from Tenafly councilman Adam Michaels and Mayor Mark Zinna to help residents in the borough. Contributions to Tenafly Cares support the purchase of dinners from local restaurants that are delivered to area residents in need. With more than 20 restaurants participating, over 3,500 meals have been provided to homebound senior citizens and families with children eligible to participate in the school's free and reduced lunch program. To date, the project has raised over $70,000.
"The coronavirus has impacted residents of all backgrounds in communities in eastern Bergen County. In Tenafly, vulnerable populations of senior citizens and children are experiencing food insecurity," said Dr. Shelly Wimpfheimer, Executive Director, The Community Chest. "The Community Chest's grant award to Tenafly Cares not only provides food to neighbors in need but also supports the business community with the purchase of food from area restaurants. Tenafly Cares is an amazing example of mobilizing the community in a time of great need."
Donate to Coronavirus Emergency Fund
Funds to the Coronavirus Emergency Fund were raised through a special appeal to neighbors in the region. Contributions may continue to be made online at www.thecommunitychestebc.org. Send donations by check, made out to 'The Community Chest', to 122 South Van Brunt Street, Englewood, New Jersey 07606. Enter in the memo line, Coronavirus Emergency Fund.
About The Community Chest
Founded in 1933, The Community Chest, a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization, has supported local not-for-profit agencies for 87 years. The Chest leads initiatives and supports nonprofits that make our communities stronger and benefit people in need in eastern Bergen County. Each year, The Chest raises funds and allocates them to agencies demonstrating the capacity to provide services to local citizens. The organization also provides coordinating and planning services in its communities, serving as a bridge between agencies and organizations and investing in the stability and quality of the service network.
The Community Chest's Board of Managers is comprised of community leaders dedicated to improving the lives of neighbors in need. People interested in being considered for board membership may contact executive director Shelly Wimpfheimer at (201) 568-7474.
For further information about The Chest, visit www.thecommunitychestebc.org/ or contact (201) 568-7474. Stay updated about the organization’s activities on Facebook and Twitter.
Photo Caption: Dr. Shelly Wimpfheimer, Executive Director of The Community Chest, presents a donation to Tenafly Mayor Mark Zinna for Tenafly Cares.
Advertisement
Advertisement
What's Related