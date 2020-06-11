Becker’s Hospital Review Names Hackensack Meridian Health Chief Nurse to list of 50+ Hospital and Health System CNOs to Know by

Tuesday, June 09 2020 @ 04:59 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

June 5, 2020 Edison, NJ – Hackensack Meridian Health is pleased to announce national recognition of its Executive Vice President and network Chief Nurse Executive Theresa M. Brodrick, RN, Ph.D., who was named to the Becker’s Hospital Review list of 50+ Hospital and Health System CNOs to Know in 2020.

“This well-deserved recognition of Dr. Brodrick is a testament to her dynamic and compassionate leadership,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, chief executive officer of Hackensack Meridian Health. “Since joining our organization last year, Dr. Brodrick has effectively strengthened our culture of nursing excellence and our deep commitment to humanistic patient care. Her insightful and steady guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic was critical to our ability to create a rapid and adaptive organizational response and ensure the greatest protection of our patients and frontline heroes.”

As network chief nurse executive, Dr. Brodrick oversees all nursing practices, policies and the direction of nursing services, including non-physician clinical affiliation partnerships, nursing education and research, patient safety and clinical quality of nursing, nursing-driven patient experience, and network Magnet© recertification and new certification. Under her leadership, Hackensack Meridian Health has adopted an innovative and forward-thinking three-year nursing strategic plan, which includes a focus on strengthening the nursing workforce, expanding growth opportunities for nurses, transforming care delivery, and increasing nurse-driven research and evidence-based practice projects.



As one of the most recognized health systems in the country for nursing excellence with seven Magnet© designations, Dr. Brodrick has implemented a network infrastructure to guide all Hackensack Meridian Health facilities to achieve this recognition. The Magnet Recognition Program© serves as the highest national honor for nursing excellence and has proven to help lower nurse attrition and improve the patient experience. An estimated nine percent of health care organizations in the United States have earned this designation.

Dr. Brodrick is a proven health care executive with more than 30 years of progressive health care management experience in large academic and community institutions. She has served as regional chief nursing officer and vice president of Clinical Integration and Transformation at Kaiser Permanente in California, was executive vice president and chief nursing officer at Cone Health in North Carolina, and has held leadership roles at Virtua Health, Temple University Health System and the University of Pennsylvania Health System.

According to Becker’s Hospital Review, “Chief nursing executives and CNOs play a crucial role in a hospital or health systems' success. Many top nursing executives oversee large teams of nurses to ensure quality of care and patient experience.” The full list of the 50+ CNOs can be

viewed via https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/50-hospital-and-health-system-cnos-to-know-2020.html.

Becker’s Hospital Review also recently included Hackensack Meridian Health in its 2020 list of “100 Great Hospitals in America” for the 11th consecutive year.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care.

Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 17 hospitals from Bergen to Ocean counties, which includes three academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, JFK Medical Center in Edison; two children’s hospitals - Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital in Neptune; nine community hospitals – Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, and Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin; a behavioral health hospital – Carrier Clinic in Belle Mead; and two rehabilitation hospitals - JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Edison and Shore Rehabilitation Institute in Brick.

Additionally, the network has more than 500 patient care locations throughout the state which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers and physician practice locations. Hackensack Meridian Health has more than 35,000 team members, and 7,000 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

For additional information, please visit www.HackensackMeridianHealth.org.

