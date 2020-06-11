Valley Medical Group Welcomes New General Surgeon by

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, June 10, 2020 — Valley Health System is proud to announce that board-certified general surgeon and bariatric surgeon Seema P. Dhorajia, D.O., has joined Valley Medical Group’s Surgical Services team.

Dr. Dhorajia joins Thomas Ahlborn, M.D., Chair, Surgical Services, Valley Medical Group, and Melissa Bagloo, M.D., Medical Director, Center for Bariatric Surgery and Weight-Loss Management, The Valley Hospital, and Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine, The Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai.

Dr. Dhorajia will be performing general surgery, bariatric surgery and gastrointestinal surgical procedures, including abdominal wall hernias, anti-reflux surgery, paraesophageal hernia repair, and gallbladder, colon, and gastric surgery procedures. She performs surgery using minimally invasive, robotic, and laparoscopic techniques. This creates smaller incisions, less discomfort and scarring. Most importantly, it leads to a faster recovery.

Dr. Dhorajia specializes in both weight loss and general surgery. Her expertise includes bariatric surgery such as gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy, and revisional surgery. She also performs a wide array of general surgery procedures including cholecystectomy, appendectomy, small intestine, colon, hernias, obstructions, and GERD.

“Weight loss surgery can be life changing physically, socially, and emotionally, and I am dedicated to being part of this process and transformation with my patients,” says Dr. Dhorajia. “I develop an individualized treatment plan that is tailored to a patient’s medical needs and personal goals. We discuss all options together and come to a joint decision about the most optimal care plan.”

Dr. Dhorajia attended medical school at the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine. She then went on to do her residency at University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine. She proceeded to complete a fellowship in Minimally Invasive Laparoscopic Surgery at Hackensack University Medical Center. Prior to joining Valley, Dr. Dhorajia practiced at Hackensack University Medical Center for the past decade.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Dhorajia, please call 201-251-3480.

