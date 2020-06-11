RISE-2020 Reflections InterACTive Summer Experience
· Explore teen issues through improvisational acting
· Rehearsals, Performances, Workshops and Social Events
· Meet other teens with similar interests
· Develop Leadership Skills
· Looks great on a college resume
· Earn Volunteer Hours
It’s Free and has Open, ongoing, enrollment throughout the Summer.
When: Tuesday nights from July 7, 2020 - August 25, 2020
Time: 5:30pm-6:30pm OR 7:00pm-8:00pm
(Each week, you choose the session that works best for you.)
Where: We will be holding these sessions virtually, through ZOOM.
Participants can attend as many weeks in the Summer as they would like; whatever works best with their schedules.
At the beginning of the Summer, a schedule of performances, workshops and social events will be distributed to all of the RISE cast members and they can sign up for those as per their availability.
Open to any Bergen County teen entering 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th grade, or just finished with high school.
Teens who are interested need to contact me so that they can receive guidelines for the program, as well as an application and consent form. These will need to be completed before they can begin.
Thanks so much...and please spread the word!!
Summer-RISE 2020
Staci Block, MSW, LCSW
Coordinator of Reflections and RISE
Bergen County Division of Family Guidance
1 Bergen County Plaza
Hackensack, NJ 07601
201-336-7361
