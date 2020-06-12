NY WATERWAY SURVEY FINDS ALMOST ALL NORTH JERSEY FERRY COMMUTERS PLAN by

Friday, June 12 2020

Posted in News & Views

TO RETURN TO WORK IN NEW YORK CITY WHEN COVID-19 QUARANTINE IS LIFTED

WEEHAWKEN, NJ, June 11 – More than 97 percent of North Jersey commuters responding to a NY Waterway survey (92 percent of them ferry commuters) say they plan to resume commuting to work in New York City once the COVID-19 quarantine is lifted.

NY Waterway reached out to more than 200,000 North Jersey residents last month, asking them to complete an online survey about their future commuting plans and preferences. Some 2,371 people completed the survey.

Of that group, 97 percent said yes to the question: When this quarantine is over and people can return to work, do you anticipate returning to commuting to NYC?

This compares to 99 percent who commuted to work in New York City before the quarantine.

“We urge everyone to do whatever it takes to keep themselves and their family safe,” said NY Waterway Founder & President Arthur E. Imperatore. “And when it is time to get back to work, we want to be ready with service that best serves our customers’ needs.”

Only 41 percent of survey respondents plan to commute five days a week, compared to 71 percent who commuted five days a week before the quarantine. But 42 percent expect this frequency to increase over time.

Only 18 percent expect their daily work hours to change.

While 75 percent of respondents are concerned about their health when they resume commuting, only 22 percent are considering other commuting options, with 25 percent not sure about their options.

Visit nywaterway.com for more information or call 1-800-53-FERRY.

Information is also available on the NY Waterway Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.

