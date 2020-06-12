COVID-19 treatment / Convalescent plasma donation results / New Jersey by

In fight against COVID-19, convalescent blood plasma is potent weapon – and during May, Vitalant gathered 600 units in New Jersey alone

MONTVALE, NJ (June 11, 2020) – Based on a wealth of anecdotal evidence provided by frontline healthcare professionals, convalescent plasma – a blood product donated by individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 – is a potent tool in the battle against coronavirus. And during May, Vitalant collected more than 600 units of it throughout New Jersey.

Convalescent plasma contains antibodies that may provide seriously ill COVID-19 patients an extra boost in combating the disease. In April, Vitalant established a dedicated convalescent plasma collection program in support of its various hospital partners. Currently, convalescent plasma therapy is the only available, investigational antibody-based treatment for individuals with COVID-19.

“Convalescent plasma may improve the outcome for some COVID-19 patients, so those donating it are literally helping to save lives,” explains Michael Davenport, Vitalant’s Regional Director. “The number of units we’ve already collected in New Jersey is remarkable, and it speaks to the generosity and compassion of people in this state. That said, this pandemic is far from over … so we need the donations to continue.”

Most of the 600 convalescent plasma units Vitalant collected in New Jersey during May were donated at the nonprofit, transfusion medicine organization’s four donor centers, which are located in Lincoln Park, Montvale, Paramus, and Parsippany.

Additional information on convalescent plasma is available by viewing Vitalant’s public service announcement at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dNp3-wqJxFk&feature=youtu.be.

NOTE: Those who have recovered from COVID-19 infection and are interested in donating plasma are encouraged to apply through the Vitalant website Vitalant.org/covidfree. Additional details are available by calling 866-CV-PLSMA (866-287-5762).

