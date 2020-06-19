Stop & Shop’s 30th Annual Food For Friends Campaign Raises More Than $1.3 Million by

for Hunger Relief During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Money Raised Will Benefit Community Foodbank of New Jersey and Fulfill

QUINCY, Mass., June 18, 2020 – Today Stop & Shop announced that its 30th annual Food for Friends campaign raised more than $1.3 million to support the COVID-19 response efforts of food banks across the Northeast including the Community Foodbank of New Jersey and Fulfill.

Stop & Shop’s Food for Friends campaign is an annual summer donation program where customers at Stop & Shop stores are able to donate at checkout to support hunger relief. To help its food bank partners in this time of unprecedented need, Stop & Shop shifted the timeframe of the campaign to run throughout the month of May. Customers using self-checkout registers were asked if they would like to round up their total to the nearest dollar, and Stop & Shop donated 100% of the change to regional food banks across its footprint.

“We’re very grateful for the overwhelming generosity of our customers to help us support our food bank partners in their important work to provide food to individuals and families during this pandemic,” shares Gordon Reid, President of Stop & Shop. “The response from our customers shows that any size contribution can add up to make a meaningful impact in our communities.”

Community Foodbank of NJ

"I am overwhelmed by the support that CFBNJ has received for our pandemic response efforts, especially from Stop & Shop and its generous customers," said Carlos Rodriguez, President & CEO of the Community FoodBank of New Jersey. "The funds generated by the Food for Friends campaign will allow us to remain nimble in line with the changing needs of our communities as we work to provide more nutritious food than ever before."

Fulfill

"The success of Stop & Shop's Food for Friends Program will provide 117,000 meals to people in need in Monmouth and Ocean Counties! During a time when Fulfill needs help more than ever - with a 40% spike in the demand for food since the pandemic hit - we truly appreciate the support! Thank you to Stop & Shop, and of course, our sincerest appreciation to all of its customers for donating to Fulfill during this crisis," said Fulfill CEO and President Kim Guadagno, the former Lieutenant Governor of New Jersey

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Stop & Shop’s Food for Friends campaign, in addition to the Community Foodbank of New Jersey and Fulfill the funds raised will benefit the following food banks:

○ Food Bank for NYC

○ Connecticut Food Bank

○ Feeding Westchester

○ Food Bank of the Hudson Valley

○ Island Harvest

○ Long Island Cares

For more information on Stop & Shop’s programs to support local communities, visit https://stopandshop.com/community/.

