League of Women Voters Provides Essential New Jersey Primary Election Details for Voters by

Thursday, June 18 2020 @ 05:48 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

(Eastern Bergen County, New Jersey; June 16, 2020)— The League of Women Voters of Northern Valley (LWVNV) reminds the public of several changes to the upcoming July 7 Primary Election. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, this election will be conducted primarily through vote-by-mail ballots with limited in-person voting options available.

Advertisement