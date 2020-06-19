DEVELOPERS ANNOUNCE COMPLETION OF TWO-ACRE PUBLIC PARK by

Thursday, June 18 2020 @ 05:50 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

AT 7TH AND JACKSON STREETS ON HOBOKEN’S WEST SIDE

HOBOKEN, NJ – The second phase of a two-acre resiliency park at 7th and Jackson Street has been delivered to the City of Hoboken, adding much-needed public green space to the city’s burgeoning west side neighborhood.

Bijou Properties and its partner Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation built the park in conjunction with 7 Seventy House, a 424-home rental building at 770 Jackson, and recently announced the completion of its newest phase, which consists of a one-acre public plaza with step seating and tilted lawn panel, play sculpture and a large plaza to accommodate vendors and seasonal markets. It joins the initial installation of the park which opened in July, 2019 and included a children’s playground, a one-acre green space designed for active and passive recreation uses, a state-of-the-art 6,835 square-foot community gymnasium and infrastructure to capture over 450,000 gallons of rainwater to reduce flooding.

The second resiliency park to be completed in Hoboken, the 7th and Jackson Park is part of an overall redevelopment of Hoboken’s once-industrial western edge into a vibrant and active pedestrian-friendly neighborhood.

The finishing touches to the open air public space were timed perfectly, providing an all-important outdoor area for residents of the neighborhood to enjoy while practicing responsible social distancing.

“Hoboken’s west side is a unique community that’s been carefully planned to maintain a lower density by intelligently blending its residential homes with creative and meaningful retail services and public amenities,” says Larry Bijou, managing partner of locally-based Bijou Properties. “Obviously, the two-acre park is a desired neighborhood enhancement and plays an important role in establishing its open feel. This is even more critical at times like these when outdoor space is highly sought-after and at a premium.”

Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation Chairman and CEO Peter Palandjian added: “We are pleased to partner with Bijou Properties to not only provide Hoboken with better infrastructure on the west side, but also add impressive and essential greenspace to the neighborhood. We’re excited to see the newest phase reach its full potential as home to outdoor events, festivals and seasonal markets.”

7 Seventy House itself features ample private outdoor space for renters to enjoy. This includes a rooftop deck and multiple gardens strategically placed throughout the building. These resident-only spaces have been a tremendous asset to renters seeking outdoor relief as New Jersey and the City of Hoboken plan a path to reopening post Coronavirus pandemic.

“Now more than ever the renting public wants access to outdoor space,” says Jaqueline Urgo, President of The Marketing Directors, the building’s exclusive marketing and leasing agent. “It’s in abundance at 7 Seventy House which provides a modern, urban rental lifestyle that’s tucked away from the congestion of the city.”

The outdoor spaces at 7 Seventy House are part of a comprehensive 90,000 square-foot resort-style amenity package which includes a penthouse pool and roof deck with lounge seating, expansive amenity deck with BBQ stations, bocce ball court, state-of-the-art multi-level gym, play room, game room, indoor bike storage, on-site dog park, dog grooming room, alcove with coworking lounge and coffee station and a conference room with access to an outdoor lounge with a fire pit. Many of the amenity spaces boast views of the Manhattan skyline.

Beyond the private amenities, 7 Seventy House will offer services that include a 24-hour attended lobby, Hello Alfred concierge service and covered parking. There’s also approximately 25,000 square feet of ground floor retail space that will serve residents and the Hoboken community.

The landmark Marchetto Higgins Stieve Architects (MHS Architects)-designed building features a 14-story high rise tower with multiple terraced setbacks, a glass and brick exterior and a distinctive columned entryway.

Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom residences at 7 Seventy House feature open floor plans with red oak engineered wood floors and expansive windows that bathe the homes in natural light. Kitchens boast Quartz countertops, white ceramic tile backsplashes, custom cabinetry, and a premium GE stainless-steel appliance package, with in residence Bosch washer and dryers. Luxury baths are outfitted with grey mineral stone tile and Kohler fixtures. A selection of homes include private outdoor balconies and terraces up to 800 square feet.

Monthly rents start in the $2,600s, with limited-time incentives that include six weeks free on a 13-month lease.

7 Seventy House has launched a newly produced virtual tour program to remotely accommodate prospective residents moving forward with apartment searches in today's COVID-19 environment. The digital presentation was introduced as soon as the City of Hoboken issued a shelter in place policy with travel restrictions and social distancing guidelines. The creative new leasing tool provides a complete look at the building’s fully furnished model apartments and world class amenities. The tour is part of one-on-one interactive presentations now being conducted by leasing agents through personal Zoom meetings. Please visit the building’s website at www.7SeventyHouse.com or call 201-795-0770 to schedule a virtual tour.

About Bijou Properties

Founded in 1999 in Hoboken, N.J., Bijou Properties is an award-winning owner, operator, and developer of the highest quality green development along the Hudson waterfront. A recognized leader in sustainable development, Bijou Properties created New Jersey’s first LEED gold residential high-rise, first LEED platinum mid-rise, and first Passive House multi-family building. A developer that prides itself on building livable neighborhoods, projects have included new parks and pedestrian plazas, a public gymnasium, charter school, non-profit theater space, and unique commercial tenants including a rock-climbing gym, independent bookstore and culinary studio.

About Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation

Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser with decades long experience in real estate investment, finance, development, construction management and asset management. Since 1959, Intercontinental and its affiliates have managed, developed, or owned collectively over $14 billion in real estate property. Today, Intercontinental manages a real estate portfolio of approximately $10 billion for its clients. The Intercontinental portfolio is diversified both by robust property mix and by geography. Fund strategies actively seek opportunities to invest in both Core and Core-Plus properties, as well as in Value-Add operating properties and development projects.

About The Marketing Directors

With over 35 years of experience, The Marketing Directors is the preeminent development advisory that works exclusively on behalf of residential owners and builders to develop, market, and lease residential homes. The Marketing Directors are industry leaders, respected partners, and market innovators.

Advertisement