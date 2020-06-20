BERGEN COUNTY ANNOUNCES WEEK 7 MOBILE TESTING SITES by

Friday, June 19 2020 @ 01:50 PM EDT

Week 7 testing municipal partners will include Closter, Demarest, Emerson, Glen Rock, Haworth, Hillsdale, Ridgewood, Rutherford, Washington Township, and Westwood

HACKENSACK, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco announces that next week the COVID-19 community mobile testing program will deploy to Closter, Demarest, Emerson, Glen Rock, Haworth, Hillsdale, Ridgewood, Rutherford, Washington Township, and Westwood.

The program, which is available to all county residents thanks to a partnership between the County of Bergen and Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, has administered over 15,000 COVID-19 saliva diagnostic and COVID-19 antibody tests in the first six weeks of community testing.

Mobile Testing Site Dates and Locations (WEATHER PERMITTING):

Monday, June 22 – Ridgewood & Glen Rock

259 N Maple Ave, Ridgewood, NJ (Graydon Pool Parking Lot)

Tuesday, June 23 – Rutherford

2 Darwin Avenue, Rutherford (Memorial Park)

Wednesday, June 24 – Hillsdale, Emerson, Washington Township & Westwood

183 Cedar Lane, Hillsdale, NJ (Stonybrook Swim Club)

*10am-3pm to the general public, this location only*

Thursday, June 25 – Demarest, Closter & Haworth

150 Knickerbocker Road, Demarest, NJ (Northern Valley Regional High School)

ALL MOBILE TESTING DATES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO WEATHER CONDITIONS. For updates please visit www.co.bergen.nj.us and check County Executive Jim Tedesco’s Facebook page.

All sites hours unless otherwise noted will be:

· 9-10am for first responders and healthcare workers

· 10am-2:30pm for the general public

Mobile testing is available on a first come, first serve basis and is free of charge to the patient, regardless of health insurance status. All community mobile testing sites will offer the COVID-19 saliva and COVID-19 antibody tests. The COVID-19 saliva test is available to all county residents regardless of symptoms, as well as first responders, healthcare workers, and municipal or county employees who work in Bergen County with proof of employment.

Due to demand, antibody testing will be limited to 200 per day and only be available for Bergen County first responders, healthcare workers, and Bergen County residents who previously tested positive for COVID-19 with documentation of prior test results.

For the COVID-19 saliva test, please do not eat, drink, smoke, or chew gum 30 minutes prior to arrival. Identification is necessary so please bring your driver’s license/ID card, social security card, passport, or birth certificate. Proof of Bergen County residency or that you work in Bergen County is required so please bring your driver’s license, utility bill, pay stub, or work ID. If you have an insurance card, also have that with you.

The County of Bergen and Bergen New Bridge Medical Center remind all residents that mobile testing is only one way to get tested. COVID-19 saliva screening and antibody testing are also available by appointment at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center. To make an appointment please visit https://www.newbridgehealth.org/bergen-covid19-screening/ for more information.

