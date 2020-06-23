Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health Hospitals Again Earn by

Top 50 Rankings in U.S. News & World Report’s 2020-21 Best Children’s Hospitals Report

EDISON, NJ – Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health is again ranked a top provider of pediatric health care in the United States. Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center, and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital at Jersey Shore University Medical Center earned top 50 rankings in the annual U.S. News’ 2020-21 Best Children’s Hospitals report.

The combined pediatric cancer care program at Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital ranked 42 in the country, and is the only pediatric cancer program in New Jersey to rank in the top 50. For the sixth time, the pediatric neurology and neurosurgery program at Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital ranked in the top 50 nationally. The hospitals also earned the distinction of being among The New York Daily News’ top 5 children’s hospitals in the New York Metropolitan area.

“To be once again ranked among the best children’s hospitals in the United States and the New York area is an honor and confirmation of our continued mission to deliver innovative, expert care to children,” said Robert C. Garrett, CEO, Hackensack Meridian Health. “I congratulate the leadership of both children’s hospitals and our many team members who work day after day to care for our patients.”

“Each day we strive to provide the best care to the many children who are treated by the expert team of providers at our children’s hospitals. The U.S. News and World Report rankings are a testament to our quality outcomes, innovative programs and team work,” said Judy Aschner, M.D., physician in chief of Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health and Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital.

“We are dedicated to providing the best care to children,” said Harpreet Pall, M.D., MBA, CPE, chair and professor at K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital. “Our pediatric teams throughout New Jersey deserve this great recognition and our appreciation.”

The Best Children’s Hospitals rankings recognize the top 50 children's hospitals across the U.S. in 10 pediatric specialties: cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, neonatology, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology and lung surgery and urology.

“We practice compassionate pediatric medicine that changes lives,” said Mark D. Sparta, FACHE, president and chief hospital executive, Hackensack University Medical Center and executive vice president, population health, Hackensack Meridian Health. “We are proud and humbled to be included among this group of elite health care providers for children, not just in New Jersey and the metropolitan area, but in the entire country.”

“We are a highly-expert, academic teaching hospital with robust areas of specialization, among them pediatric oncology,” said Vito Buccellato, MPA, LNHA, chief hospital executive at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. “It is our pleasure to serve the children of New Jersey.”

“The combined program is the only one in New Jersey recognized by U.S. News and World Report for delivering state-of-the-art treatment to the thousands of children cared for at Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital,“ said Kenneth N. Sable, M.D., MBA, FACEP, regional president, Southern Market, Hackensack Meridian Health.

“From work in pediatric oncology immunotherapy to neurology and neurosurgery, our network of children’s hospitals continue to do groundbreaking work throughout the state,” said Ihor S. Sawczuk, M.D., FACS, regional president, Northern Market, Hackensack Meridian Health.

The Best Children’s Hospitals rankings are the most comprehensive source of quality-related information about the country’s pediatric hospitals. U.S. News introduced the rankings in 2007 to help families find the best medical care available.

About Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health

Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health provides the most comprehensive and highest level of quality care to young patients in the state of New Jersey. The children’s network is comprised of two children’s hospitals – Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune – and a large network of pediatric subspecialists and pediatricians. Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health hospitals are the only two in New Jersey to be ranked among the top 50 in the nation for pediatric cancer care by U.S. News and World Report. Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital also ranks among the top 50 in the nation for pediatric neurology and neurosurgery. Visit www.hackensackmerdianhealth.org/bestchildrens for more information about Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health.

