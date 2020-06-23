BERKELEY COLLEGE TO BEGIN REOPENING CAMPUSES IN PREPARATION FOR THE FALL SEMESTER by

Monday, June 22 2020 @ 04:45 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

– STUDENTS IN NURSING AND ALLIED HEALTH PROGRAMS TO RETURN TO CAMPUS JUNE 29

Now that New York and New Jersey have begun rolling out their multi-phased reopening guidelines for higher education institutions, Berkeley College will implement a three-phase plan to reopen beginning on July 20, 2020, in preparation for the fall semester, which is scheduled to start on September 8, 2020. Registration for the fall semester is underway.

In addition, the New Jersey Secretary of Higher Education has granted Berkeley College a waiver to conduct laboratory sessions required for students in the School of Health Studies to complete their course requirements from the winter and spring 2020 semesters. More than 300 students in Berkeley College’s nursing and allied health programs, such as Surgical Technology, Practical Nurse and Medical Assistant, will be completing their clinical education hours at the Woodland Park campus from June 29 through September 8, 2020.

“The Berkeley College community looks forward to welcoming students back and is taking diligent steps to ensure the health, safety and well-being of our students, faculty, staff and greater community,” said Michael J. Smith, President of Berkeley College. “New and returning students will have a variety of flexible options in the fall semester to manage their studies through on-site and online modalities,” Smith added.

Students can choose to take all of their courses online or they can take a hybrid schedule that alternates classes between on-site sessions and online. (Click here for fall course schedules.) On-site student resources such as the Library, Career Services, and Student Development and Campus Life, will be available when the semester begins in the fall, with social distancing requirements in place. New student orientation will be conducted virtually and is scheduled for August 24-26, 2020. (Click here for New Student Orientation Newsletter.)

At Berkeley College’s campuses in Manhattan and in Paramus, Newark, Woodbridge and Woodland Park, NJ, all online courses or a hybrid schedule that alternates classes between on-site sessions and online will be offered. At the White Plains, NY, campus, all courses will be online only for the fall 2020 semester.

Each campus will have its safety protocols clearly defined, and areas will be well marked, not only to ensure the safety of everyone, but also to facilitate the most conducive and productive learning environment for every student. Every aspect for the safe reopening of each campus is being considered, in accordance with the guidelines set forth by the governors of New Jersey and New York and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Re-opening plans remain subject to change based upon government guidelines and directives.

Since May, the Berkeley College Coronavirus Task Force has been meeting to discuss and plan the re-opening process, with the top priority being the health and safety of students, faculty and staff members. All on-site courses have been conducted online since March.

Please keep up-to-date with the latest information through the Berkeley College website here.

