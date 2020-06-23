NY WATERWAY EXPANDS FERRY SERVICE TO NEW YORK CITY, WITH SPECIAL CUSTOMER HEALTH SAFETY MEASURES by

WEEHAWKEN, NJ, June 22 – To meet the needs of New Jersey commuters returning to work in New York City, NY Waterway is expanding ferry service, with modified service on three additional routes opening Monday, June 29, Founder & President Arthur E. Imperatore announced today.

“In the coming weeks, we will do our best to get back to normal service, whatever ‘normal’ will be,” Mr. Imperatore said.

In addition to the current ferry service between Paulus Hook in Jersey City and Brookfield Place/Battery Park City, modified service will be added on the following routes:

Port Imperial in Weehawken, NJ, and Midtown/West 39th Street in Manhattan;

Hoboken/NJ TRANSIT Terminal and Brookfield Place/Battery Park City;

Belford/Middletown in Monmouth County, with stops at Pier 11/Wall Street, Brookfield Place/Battery Park City and Midtown.

In response to a customer survey conducted in April, NY Waterway has added extensive health safety measures including cleaning and sanitizing all ferries and buses after every trip and all terminals several times a day; requiring that all customers and employees wear face coverings; and limiting ferry and bus capacity to 50 percent, with seats labeled for social distanced seating on all ferries & buses.

“We are eager to serve our customers, as he have for more than 33 years, and we want to assure them NY Waterway will offer the safest commute humanly possible,” Mr. Imperatore said. “We will monitor customers’ needs for service and will adjust service quickly to meet those needs.”

Free connecting bus service at the West 39th Street Ferry Terminal will be offered on two routes:

One route going east on 42nd Street and retuning west on 34th Street.

One route going east on 50th Street and returning west on 57th Street.one route along 42nd Street.

As more New York City companies call their employees back to work, NY Waterway will expand service.

NY Waterway urges commuters to check the website nywaterway.com and to subscribe to text alerts which are specific to each route.

Prior to the pause of business activity in New York City, NY Waterway carried more than 32,000 commuters on 23 routes each day, with a fleet 37 ferries and 70 buses.

Visit nywaterway.com for more information or call 1-800-53-FERRY.

