Bergen New Bridge Medical Center Announces Development of a LGBTQ+ Healthcare Center by

Tuesday, June 23 2020 @ 05:37 PM EDT

Reaffirms Its Commitment to the LGBTQ+ Community during Flag Raising Ceremony

(Paramus, NJ) Bergen New Bridge Medical Center held a small, socially distanced, Pride flag raising ceremony on Thursday, June 18, 2020. During her speech honoring Pride month, the Medical Center’s President and CEO, Deb Visconi, announced that Bergen New Bridge has started work on the development of a LGBTQ Healthcare Center.

“We have a unique opportunity right now to transform healthcare delivery, identifying those communities that need us the most and help provide education and provide easy access to all levels of healthcare, including testing,” said Visconi.

The Medical Center’s recent Community Health Needs Assessment demonstrated that the LGBTQ population often delay or don’t seek the care they need, which leads to long-term health challenges, increased vulnerability to chronic conditions, and negative outcomes. Subsequently, vulnerable populations were heavily impacted by COVID-19 and the epidemics within the pandemic – mental health and substance use disorder –is likely to hit these communities disproportionately.

Visconi stated, “What we do now – the actions we put to these words – is what will change the world. We must create a healthcare experience where the LGBTQ community feel safe, welcomed, and do not fear stigma. We want to be the healthcare resource for the community where they know they can come and receive quality, respectful, equitable, and compassionate care. There is no facility as uniquely positioned to do this in our area as we are.”

The Medical Center’s Foundation will be spearheading the giving campaign to help fund the new LGBTQ Center. For more information or to donate, visit www.newbridgehealth.org.

