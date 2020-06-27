Building Video Games and Learning? Code Ninjas to Debut in Saddle Brook to Teach Kids Coding in a Cool Way by

New Code Ninjas Center Focuses on Building Video Games, Robotics, Drones, and other STEM Activities

SADDLE BROOK, N.J. (June 2020) – Say the words “video game” and your kids are bound to stop and listen. The local owners of a new Code Ninjas, a learning center located at 383 Market St., Bldg. B, Unit 6, know that video games aren’t only fun, but educational. Code Ninjas will serve the local area by teaching children computer coding and problem solving skills while having fun building video games.



The location will be opening its doors tentatively on July 6, but in anticipation for the opening, the location will be hosting virtual summer camps that Saddle Brooke kids can get signed up for right now. Their virtual camps cover all the bases of Code Ninjas curriculum, from Minecraft and Roblox, to Scratch coding and how to fly drones.

The Saddle Brook location is owned and operated by entrepreneurial team Nancy Sheth and Vandana Pandey. As mothers and technology professionals, they understood that Code Ninjas provided a way for children to experience technology in a way that isn’t provided in school curriculums. Planning on having their children involved in the center, Code Ninjas Saddle Brook wants to bring like-minded kids together in a place where they can learn valuable skills.

“We at Code Ninjas want to offer Saddle Brook children a fun and collaborative environment where they can build foundational skills for any field,” said Sheth. “In an increasingly technology driven world, having literacy in computer coding allows kids to build confidence in learning.”

Saddle Brook children ages 7-14 can look forward to visiting the new Code Ninjas center to learn how to code in a fun, safe, and social learning environment where gaming is celebrated, and STEM is cool. Everything about Code Ninjas is built around fun, which keeps kids coming back. But the center also provides the results that parents are looking for, as their children gain coding and problem-solving skills they’ll need for the jobs of the future.

Code Ninjas accomplishes this with a robust, game-based curriculum made up of nine belts, just like martial arts. The curriculum is self-paced, but not self-taught; kids get immediate help and encouragement from Code Senseis and fellow students as they advance from white to black belt. The program keeps kids motivated with little wins along the way, and “Belt-Up” celebrations where they receive color-coded wristbands to mark their graduation to the next level. By the time a child finishes the program, they will publish an app in an app store.

Code Ninjas offers a variety of opportunities for children to get involved, including a flexible weeknight drop-in program, camps and Parents Night Out events on weekends.

Code Ninjas founder and CEO David Graham is a professional software developer who previously owned a successful chain of coding camps for adults. After numerous inquiries from parents, Graham realized there was an unmet demand to teach children coding skills. He launched the Code Ninjas brand in 2016.

For more information about the Saddle Brook Code Ninjas location, please visit codeninjas.com or call 551-300-2633

About Code Ninjas

