FISCHER FOODS INTRODUCES HOME DELIVERY GROCERY SERVICE ACROSS TRI-STATE AREA

Tuesday, June 30 2020 @ 03:34 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Trusted Family-Run Wholesale Distributor Delivers Groceries and Locally-Grown Foods to Nine Counties While Supporting Local Food Banks

JUNE 30, 2020 - Congers, NY - Fischer Foods of New York introduced a new home delivery service earlier this spring, bringing quick and safe grocery delivery to homes across the tri-state area: https://www.fischerfoods.net Based in Rockland County since 1970, Fischer Foods is a family-owned food distributor that services restaurants, quick-service establishments and grocery stores in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The service launched in April, and since then Fischer has expanded its delivery zone to nine counties – bringing a wide selection of fresh product, organic dairy, trusted name brands and more to homes throughout the area.

Shopping with the new home delivery service is simple: shop on Fischer Foods’ new home delivery webpage for a variety of products, and enjoy 2-day free delivery for orders $150 or more, and local Rockland County residents can enjoy a $50 minimum. Hand-packed boxes are left at your doorstep for contactless delivery. Delivery is available below the minimum for a fee of $15. Fischer’s service currently delivers to Westchester County, Rockland County, Nassau County in NY; Fairfield, County, CT; Bergen County, Ocean County and Monmouth County in NJ; and select towns in Putnam County and Suffolk County, NY. Delivery zones can be viewed here.

Current product offerings include:

Fresh produce including locally-grown options from Satur Farms and other local growers

Fresh cut meats and seafood including chicken from Murray’s Chicken and products from Beyond Meat and Impossible Burger

Organic Milk, Butter, Yogurt and More

Artisan Cheeses and Salami from Lioni, Vermont Creamery, Kerrygold, Cabot, Olli Salumeria, and many others

Fresh Breads from Terranova Bakery and other bakeries, including gluten-free selections

Pantry essentials, beverages and snacks from trusted grocery brands like Barilla, Rao’s, Justin’s, Annie’s, Bonne Maman and La Croix

Household cleaning supplies including paper towels and toilet paper

Fischer also has several assortments to make shopping for the summer easy, including the Grill Lover’s Assortment Box ($99.99) with a variety of USDA Sirloin Steaks, Ribeye Steaks and NY Strip Steaks. Shoppers will be surprised with new items added weekly. Fischer’s wide selection will meet a variety of dietary and lifestyle choices including Gluten Free, Kosher, Vegan and Organic.

The family-owned business is an active member of the community, having been involved with several tri-state charities and food banks for decades. Since April, Fischer Foods has been making weekly donations to several local food banks including People to People in Nanuet, NY, Food Bank of the Hudson Valley, and City Harvest in NYC, totaling donations of $100,000 worth of food since March 2020.

To learn more and start shopping, please visit: https://www.fischerfoods.net

