Northern NJ Community Foundation's COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund Seeks Public's Support to Help Neighbors in Need by

Tuesday, June 30 2020 @ 03:39 PM EDT

The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's (NNJCF) COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund answered the call to help neighbors in need and awarded nearly $250,000 in grants in May to nonprofit organizations providing direct services to residents in Bergen County. The NNJCF is a not-for-profit, 501(c)(3) organization headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

As the needs persist, a fundraising campaign to raise $300,000 is underway to provide grant awards to small nonprofit organizations providing services to residents in need. With $83,879 raised, the public can help their neighbors with a donation today. A generous donor will double match all contributions made until the Foundation raises $100,000 by July 21.

Second Round of Grant Awards

The NNJCF's COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund will provide a second round of one time only grants to support urgent funding needs of vetted small 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, nonprofit arts organizations and nonprofit organizations providing arts programs and services. Funding in this round prioritizes nonprofit organizations promoting racial justice by addressing the disproportionate economic, social, and health impacts COVID-19 has on communities of color in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic, and Union Counties. Information about the Fund and a brief application will be available in mid-July.

“The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation continues to assume a leadership role addressing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in the region. The community came together quickly to support the COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund's first round of grant awards," said Mary Blanusa, Executive Director, Northern New Jersey Community Foundation. "As the impact of the virus continues, we see residents' needs and those of the organizations serving them increase. These donations will help local nonprofit organizations working on the front lines in the region to support our neighbors through this crisis."



Make a Donation

Individuals, businesses and organizations may donate to the COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund. Donations to the NNJCF's COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund may be made at www.nnjcf.org/cause-posts/covid-19-rapid-response-fund/. Contributions may also be sent by check made out to 'The Northern NJ Community Foundation', with 'COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund' entered in the memo line, to: the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation, 1 University Plaza, Suite 128, Hackensack, New Jersey 07601. Donations are tax-deductible, as permitted by law. For further information, contact [email protected] or 201-568-5608.

About Northern New Jersey Community Foundation

The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation, a not-for-profit 501(c) 3 organization based in Hackensack, New Jersey, focuses primarily on philanthropy, civic engagement, education, the environment, public health, and the arts. NNJCF works with local governments, school districts, businesses, non-profit organizations, and citizen groups in Northern New Jersey to improve community life. The Foundation's partners identify and resolve regional problems and opportunities by talking and learning from each other, by sharing ideas, best practices, services, and resources. For more information, visit www.nnjcf.org, send an email to [email protected], or call 201-568-5608.

