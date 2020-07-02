NY WATERWAY ADDS FOUR MORE FERRY ROUTES AS IT CONTINUES EMPHASIS ON CUSTOMER HEALTH AND SAFETY by

WEEHAWKEN, NJ, July 1 – As more New Jersey commuters return to work in New York City, NY Waterway is restoring modified service on four additional ferry routes starting Monday, July 6, Founder & President Arthur E. Imperatore announced today.

The additional routes are:

Between Hoboken/14th Street and Midtown/West 39th Street in Manhattan;

Between Lincoln Harbor in Weehawken and Midtown/West 39th Street;

Between Liberty Harbor in Jersey City and Pier 11/Wall Street;

Between Paulus Hook in Jersey City and Pier 11/Wall Street.

These four new routes are in addition to existing service:

Between Paulus Hook in Jersey City and Brookfield Place/Battery Park City

Between Port Imperial in Weehawken and Midtown/West 39th Street;

Between Hoboken/NJ TRANSIT Terminal and Brookfield Place/Battery Park City;

From Belford/Middletown in Monmouth County, with stops at Pier 11/Wall Street,

Brookfield Place/Battery Park City and Midtown.

“We promised to do our best to get back to normal service, whatever ‘normal’ will be, and we are working to fulfill that promise,” Mr. Imperatore said.

“As we work to expand service, we do not lose sight of our top priority for more than 33 years – the health and well-being of our customers.”

Guided by answers to a customer survey, NY Waterway has added extensive health safety measures including cleaning and sanitizing all ferries and buses after every trip and all terminals several times a day; requiring that all customers and employees wear face coverings; and limiting ferry and bus capacity to 50 percent, with seats labeled for social distanced seating on all ferries & buses and in all terminals.

Free connecting buses meet arriving ferries at the West 39th Street Ferry Terminal and provide service on two routes:

One route going east on 42nd Street and retuning west on 34th Street.

One route going east on 50th Street and returning west on 57th Street.one route along 42nd Street.

With NY Waterway’s free Bus Locator APP, customers can see exactly where the buses are in Manhattan for the return trip to the West 39th Street Ferry Terminal.

As more New York City companies call their employees back to work, NY Waterway will expand service.

NY Waterway urges commuters to check the website nywaterway.com and to subscribe to text alerts which are specific to each route.

Prior to the pause of business activity in New York City, NY Waterway carried more than 32,000 commuters on 23 routes each day, with a fleet 37 ferries and 70 buses.

Visit nywaterway.com for more information or call 1-800-53-FERRY.

