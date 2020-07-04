BERGEN COUNTY MOBILE TESTING STATISTICS AND WEEK 9 LOCATIONS by

Friday, July 03 2020 @ 11:11 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Over 24,000 COVID-19 tests administered to date

Week 9 municipal partners to include Bogota, Carlstadt, East Rutherford, Englewood Cliffs, Maywood, Ridgefield Park, and Wallington

HACKENSACK, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco announces that next week the COVID-19 community mobile testing program will deploy to Bogota, Carlstadt, East Rutherford, Englewood Cliffs, Maywood, Ridgefield Park, and Wallington. The program, which is available to all county residents thanks to a partnership between the County of Bergen and Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, has administered 24,528 COVID-19 saliva diagnostic and COVID-19 antibody tests to date.

Testing Statistics (Includes Community Mobile Sites and BNBMC Drive-Thru Testing)

30 Locations in first eight weeks of mobile testing

24,528 Total COVID-19 Tests

14,369 Total COVID-19 Saliva Tests at Community Mobile Locations

6,357 Total COVID-19 Antibody Tests at Community Mobile Locations

3,802 Total COVID-19 Saliva Tests at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center Drive-Thru Site

2.5% May COVID-19 Diagnostic Positive Rate

0.7% June COVID-19 Diagnostic Positive Rate

12.2% May/June COVID-19 Antibody Positive Rate

77% Bergen County municipalities have partnered to host a community testing site

Mobile Testing Site Dates and Locations (WEATHER PERMITTING):

Tuesday, July 7 – Maywood

Maywood Municipal Pool Parking Lot, 16 Brook Avenue, Maywood

Wednesday, July 8 – Bogota & Ridgefield Park

St. Joseph Church, 115 Fort Lee Road, Bogota

Thursday, July 9 – Wallington, East Rutherford, & Carlstadt

Bowlero Wallington Parking Lot, 299 Paterson Avenue, Wallington

*Friday, July 10 – Englewood Cliffs

North Cliff Elementary School, 700 Floyd Street, Englewood Cliffs

*First responders from 9-9:30 AM and general public 9:30 AM - 1:30 PM*

ALL MOBILE TESTING DATES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO WEATHER CONDITIONS. For updates please visit www.co.bergen.nj.us and check County Executive Jim Tedesco’s Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/JamesJTedesco/

All sites hours unless otherwise noted will be:

· 9-10am for first responders and healthcare workers

· 10am-2:30pm for the general public

Mobile testing is available on a first come, first serve basis and is free of charge to the patient, regardless of health insurance status. All community mobile testing sites will offer the COVID-19 saliva and COVID-19 antibody tests. The COVID-19 saliva test is available to all county residents regardless of symptoms, as well as first responders, healthcare workers, and municipal or county employees who work in Bergen County with proof of employment.

Due to demand, antibody testing will be limited to 200 per day and only be available for Bergen County first responders, healthcare workers, and Bergen County residents who previously tested positive for COVID-19 with documentation of prior test results.

For the COVID-19 saliva test, please do not eat, drink, smoke, or chew gum 30 minutes prior to arrival. Identification is necessary so please bring your driver’s license/ID card, social security card, passport, or birth certificate. Proof of Bergen County residency or that you work in Bergen County is required so please bring your driver’s license, utility bill, pay stub, or work ID. If you have an insurance card, also have that with you.

Advertisement