Tackle Kids Cancer Receives $250,000 Gift from Sohn Conference Foundation by

Monday, July 06 2020 @ 09:54 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

HACKENSACK, NJ – (July 2, 2020) – Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation is pleased to announce that Tackle Kids Cancer, a philanthropic initiative of the Children’s Cancer Institute at Hackensack Meridian Health which raises money for pediatric cancer research and patient care, has received a generous gift of $250,000 from Sohn Conference Foundation. This gift brings Sohn Conference Foundation’s lifetime giving to Hackensack University Medical Center to $2.5 million.

For 25 years, Sohn Conference Foundation has supported initiatives to treat and cure pediatric cancer. Sohn Conference Foundation has been instrumental in growing the Cure and Beyond program at Hackensack University Medical Center. Cure and Beyond, led by program chief Michael Harris, M.D., provides long-term care to survivors of pediatric cancer and considers the ongoing physical and emotional needs in their recovery. It is the first comprehensive pediatric cancer survivorship program in the state.

In 2016, Sohn Conference Foundation and former New York Giants quarterback and Tackle Kids Cancer Team Captain Eli Manning launched the Sohn-Manning Pediatric Cancer Survivorship Program at Hackensack University Medical Center to benefit Cure and Beyond. Manning has been a powerful voice in support of Tackle Kids Cancer, and his work alongside Sohn Conference Foundation continues to benefit patients and families at the Children’s Cancer Institute.



Sohn Conference Foundation’s commitment to the fight against pediatric cancer will allow Tackle Kids Cancer to provide continuous support and resources to families experiencing pediatric cancer.



“Though the COVID-19 pandemic has been frightening, we understand that pediatric cancer patients must continue their critical care and treatment,” said Evan Sohn, co-founder, Sohn Conference Foundation. “My team – Chairman Graham Duncan, Chair Emeritus Daniel Hirsch, President Daniel Nir – and I are honored to make a donation to Tackle Kids Cancer in honor of Dr. Michael Harris and Eli Manning, who have been heroes for pediatric cancer, and all of the health care heroes who have worked tirelessly to care for pediatric cancer patients during this challenging time. Sohn Conference Foundation is privileged to have worked so closely with Hackensack University Medical Center for 25 years.”

“We are most grateful for Sohn Conference Foundation’s dedication to the fight against pediatric cancer,” said Helen A. Cunning, north regional president and chief development officer, Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation. “The long-term commitment of co-founder Evan Sohn and generosity of Sohn Conference Foundation is crucial to the vital work of the Children’s Cancer Institute at Hackensack Meridian Health, and we are proud to have their support.”

“The support of partners like Sohn Conference Foundation is essential to Tackle Kids Cancer’s work,” said Amy Glazer, executive director of development, Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital and Tackle Kids Cancer. “This gift allows Tackle Kids Cancer to continue providing compassionate, high-quality care to pediatric cancer survivors, and provide them with the resources to navigate life-long support and care.”

Since 2014, Tackle Kids Cancer has raised funds to support clinical and research programs at Hackensack Meridian Health’s Children’s Cancer Institute. Funds raised have allowed for the implementation of CAR-T cell therapy, the creation of comprehensive neuro-oncology programs, the establishment of a pain and palliative care program utilizing innovative technological intervention to help patients manage pain, and the development of a genomics and precision medicine program.

About Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center, a 781-bed nonprofit teaching and research hospital located in Bergen County, NJ, is the largest provider of inpatient and outpatient services in the state. Founded in 1888 as the county’s first hospital, it is now part of the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care, which is comprised of 35,000 team members and more than 7,000 physicians. Hackensack University Medical Center is ranked #2 in New Jersey and #59 in the country in U.S. News & World Report’s 2019-20 Best Hospital rankings and is ranked high-performing in the U.S. in colon cancer surgery, lung cancer surgery, COPD, heart failure, heart bypass surgery, aortic valve surgery, abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, knee replacement and hip replacement. Out of 4,500 hospitals evaluated, Hackensack is one of only 57 that received a top rating in all nine procedures and conditions. Hackensack University Medical Center is one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more years in a row. Becker’s Hospital Review recognized Hackensack University Medical Center as one of the 100 Great Hospitals in America 2018. The medical center is one of the top 25 green hospitals in the country according to Practice Greenhealth, and received 26 Gold Seals of Approval™ by The Joint Commission – more than any other hospital in the country. It was the first hospital in New Jersey and second in the nation to become a Magnet® recognized hospital for nursing excellence; receiving its sixth consecutive designation in 2019. Hackensack University Medical Center has created an entire campus of award-winning care, including: John Theurer Cancer Center, a consortium member of the NCI-designated Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center; the Heart & Vascular Hospital; and the Sarkis and Siran Gabrellian Women’s and Children’s Pavilion, which houses the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital and Donna A. Sanzari Women’s Hospital, which was designed with The Deirdre Imus Environmental Health Center® and listed on the Green Guide’s list of Top 10 Green Hospitals in the U.S. Hackensack University Medical Center is the Hometown Hospital of the New York Giants and the New York Red Bulls and is Official Medical Services Provider to THE NORTHERN TRUST PGA Golf Tournament. It remains committed to its community through fundraising and community events especially the Tackle Kids Cancer Campaign providing much needed research at the Children’s Cancer Institute housed at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital. To learn more, visit www.HackensackUMC.org.

