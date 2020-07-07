PARAMUS GRADUATES RECEIVE DIPLOMAS FROM BERKELEY COLLEGE by

Berkeley College honored the achievements of more than 2,200 graduates, including students from Paramus in Bergen County, NJ, during a virtual Commencement ceremony held on Friday, June 5, 2020.

“The opportunities that now stand before you are truly endless,” said Michael J. Smith, President of Berkeley College. “Know that the future isn’t written for you – the future is written by you … Focus on whether you have done everything in your own power to really know your goals and act every single day to move toward them. Any day you have moved toward your goals, you are a success, and I challenge you to never, ever accept anything less than you deserve.”

The following graduates from Paramus were awarded diplomas from Berkeley College:

- Yenny Bedoya, Associate in Applied Science in Surgical Technology

- Dale Bisceglie, Certificate in Medical Insurance, Billing and Coding

- Susy Medina, Associate in Applied Science in Legal Studies

- Randy Sanchez, Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Administration - Management

While the 2020 Berkeley College graduating class continues to reflect high diversity in terms of ethnicity and age, the number of graduates who utilized online learning has increased. Nearly 90% of this year’s graduates took online courses during their Berkeley College experience, compared with 83% of last year’s graduating class. Among the graduates receiving Certificates, Associate’s, Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees, more than 37% received them with honors.

More than 160 graduates were active military or veterans. Among these, more than 47% graduated with honors. Age-wise, more than 56% are age 25 and above, with the average age of an undergraduate just above 28 years.

The Berkeley College Class of 2020 will join a network of more than 60,000 Berkeley College alumni eligible to receive lifetime career assistance.

About Berkeley College

Berkeley College, founded in 1931, is a career-focused institution accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education that offers students Master’s, Bachelor’s, and Associate’s degree and Certificate programs in more than 20 career fields. The College has campuses in Newark, Paramus, Woodbridge and Woodland Park, NJ, as well as in Midtown Manhattan and White Plains, NY, with more than 5,700 students enrolled. In addition, Berkeley College Online® serves a global population. U.S. News & World Report has named Berkeley College among the Best Colleges for Online Bachelor’s Programs and among the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans, for seven consecutive years. The website address is www.BerkeleyCollege.edu

The mission of Berkeley College is to empower students to achieve lifelong success in dynamic careers.

